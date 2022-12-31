Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 51, Erie-Prophetstown 25
Camp Point Central 36, Paris 32
Carlyle 62, Columbia 54
Carmel 55, Hyde Park 23
Chicago (Soto) High School 25, Chicago (Golder) 16
Coal City 28, Wheaton Academy 25
Fieldcrest 61, Eureka 29
Hamilton County 46, North Clay 34
Juarez 33, Cristo Rey 20
Lena-Winslow 41, Monmouth-Roseville 38
Metamora 52, Pekin 29
Niles North 63, Southland 33
Normal Community 46, Washington 32
Sherrard 51, Brimfield 44
Wethersfield 48, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/