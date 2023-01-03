AP NEWS
    Monday’s Scores

    The Associated PressJanuary 3, 2023 GMT

    GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Chicago (Butler), Ill. 74, Hammond Noll 44

    Evansville North 53, Evansville Mater Dei 40

    Linton 47, Vincennes 45

    N. Miami 51, Argos 47

    Gibson County Classic=

    Barr-Reeve 43, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 29

    Gibson Southern 48, Barr-Reeve 40

    Gibson Southern 66, Sullivan 53

    Princeton 64, Edgewood 28

    Sullivan 60, Wood Memorial 54

    Wood Memorial 52, Edgewood 27

    Madison County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Frankton 66, Elwood 14

    Lapel 67, Anderson Prep Academy 22

    Pendleton Hts. 56, Anderson 33

    Northview Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Clay City 44, Cloverdale 38

    W. Vigo 50, S. Vermillion 12

    Fifth Place=

    W. Vigo 36, Clay City 31

    Semifinal=

    Greencastle 59, Parke Heritage 35

    North Vigo 45, Northview 40

    Seventh Place=

    Cloverdale 31, S. Vermillion 25

    Third Place=

    Northview 40, Parke Heritage 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

