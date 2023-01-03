Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chicago (Butler), Ill. 74, Hammond Noll 44
Evansville North 53, Evansville Mater Dei 40
Linton 47, Vincennes 45
N. Miami 51, Argos 47
Gibson County Classic=
Barr-Reeve 43, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 29
Gibson Southern 48, Barr-Reeve 40
Gibson Southern 66, Sullivan 53
Princeton 64, Edgewood 28
Sullivan 60, Wood Memorial 54
Wood Memorial 52, Edgewood 27
Madison County Tournament=
First Round=
Frankton 66, Elwood 14
Lapel 67, Anderson Prep Academy 22
Pendleton Hts. 56, Anderson 33
Northview Tournament=
Consolation=
Clay City 44, Cloverdale 38
W. Vigo 50, S. Vermillion 12
Fifth Place=
W. Vigo 36, Clay City 31
Semifinal=
Greencastle 59, Parke Heritage 35
North Vigo 45, Northview 40
Seventh Place=
Cloverdale 31, S. Vermillion 25
Third Place=
Northview 40, Parke Heritage 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/