Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 53, MACCRAY 42
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, Upsala 39
Caledonia 71, Dover-Eyota 50
Carlton 45, Silver Bay 30
Chaska 69, Champlin Park 37
Christ’s Household of Faith 46, Avail Academy 28
Cretin-Derham Hall 62, Hastings 59
Duluth East 56, Esko 52
Duluth Marshall 63, Holy Family Catholic 54
Eden Prairie 85, Mahtomedi 48
Ely 67, Cook County 26
Fairmont 66, Blue Earth Area 17
Fillmore Central 57, St. Charles 44
Floodwood 59, McGregor 26
Frazee 66, Verndale 49
Grand Meadow 60, Houston 44
Hancock 68, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 55
Holy Angels 60, Cloquet 50
Jordan 58, Belle Plaine 27
La Crescent 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 13
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 84, Madelia 29
Lanesboro 54, Southland 33
Litchfield 55, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39
Mabel-Canton 61, Postville, Iowa 46
Mahnomen/Waubun 69, Red Lake 28
Marshall 57, Montevideo 55
Mayer Lutheran 64, LeSueur-Henderson 26
Mesabi East 72, Nashwauk-Keewatin 38
Minneapolis Roosevelt 71, Burnsville 69
Minneota 54, Canby 43
Monticello 61, Chisago Lakes 24
Nevis 46, Browerville/Eagle Valley 39
New London-Spicer 69, Minnewaska 33
New Ulm 83, St. James Area 73
Nicollet 72, New Ulm Cathedral 66
North Woods 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 16
Osakis 36, Little Falls 25
Pipestone 51, Edgerton 42
Proctor 63, Cromwell 45
Providence Academy 77, St. Croix Lutheran 52
Red Lake County 46, Win-E-Mac 38
Redwood Valley 49, Windom 48
Rothsay 46, Ada-Borup 35
Royalton 49, Paynesville 41
Sacred Heart 57, Stephen-Argyle 54
Shakopee 56, Robbinsdale Armstrong 47
Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 56
Thief River Falls 48, Crookston 36
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 54, United South Central 34
Visitation 55, Austin 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, ppd.
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa vs. Adrian/Ellsworth, ppd.
Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, ppd.
Yellow Medicine East vs. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/