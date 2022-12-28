Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blaine 49, Friday Harbor 41
Bothell 68, Kamiak 37
Chief Sealth 53, Lindbergh 21
Clarkston 68, Grangeville, Idaho 47
Davenport 62, Rogers (Spokane) 35
Emerald Ridge 51, Mt. Spokane 40
Gilbert Christian, Ariz. 48, Life Christian Academy 22
Manson 52, Cascade (Leavenworth) 6
Mercer Island 85, Indio, Calif. 12
Morton/White Pass 50, Tenino 20
North Creek 69, Thomas Jefferson 23
North Kitsap 50, Bethel 42
Okanogan 64, Deer Park 38
Raymond-South Bend 50, Hoquiam 32
Richland 78, Glacier Peak 47
Sammamish 68, Kennedy 35
San Clemente, Calif. 44, Skyline 29
Sehome 54, W. F. West 53
Sonoma Valley, Calif. 44, Kentlake 40
St. George’s 66, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 40
Timberlake, Idaho 68, Ephrata 30
Toutle Lake 62, Castle Rock 39
Woodland 68, Auburn 38
Cactus Jam=
Shorewood 47, Sprague, Ore. 37
Vince Dulcich Tournament=
Mark Morris 54, Warrenton, Ore. 10
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/