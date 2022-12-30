AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 50

Akr. Hoban 74, Chamberlain, Fla. 35

Antwerp 50, Edon 29

Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Lynchburg-Clay 51

Baltimore Liberty Union 46, Newark Licking Valley 43

Bellaire 75, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74

Bellevue 56, Pemberville Eastwood 32

Berea-Midpark 75, Cornerstone Christian 66

Bristol 61, Warren Champion 58

Brookville 66, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Tiffin Calvert 45

Centerville 63, New Albany 35

Cin. Anderson 61, Cin. Madeira 47

Cin. Indian Hill 55, Jefferson, Ga. 48

Cin. Princeton 63, Highlands Christian, Fla. 53

Cin. St. Xavier 66, Alcoa, Tenn. 58

Cin. Taft 63, Cin. Withrow 41

Cols. KIPP 57, Rockford Parkway 42

Columbiana 57, McDonald 37

Conner, Ky. 66, Dublin Jerome 57

Creekside, Fla. 46, Cin. Summit Country Day 43

Cuyahoga Hts. 56, Independence 38

Defiance Ayersville 49, Miller City 42

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52, Delaware Hayes 45

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta 58, Millbury Lake 24

Eastside, Ga. 44, Cin. Mt. Healthy 36

Eaton 51, Day. Christian 47

Elyria Cath. 70, Gates Mills Hawken 68

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Bloomdale Elmwood 29

Fitch 43, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41

Ft. Loramie 47, Castalia Margaretta 39

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Cle. Benedictine 36

Sports

  • Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died

  • As 'The King,' Pelé enchanted fans and dazzled opponents

  • Skier Shiffrin enters new dimension with 50th slalom win

  • NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

    • Green 65, Warren Harding 50

    Grove City 50, Worthington Kilbourne 27

    Harrod Allen E. 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 51, OT

    Heartland Christian 69, Warren Lordstown 28

    Heath 45, Lancaster 39

    Hendersonville, Tenn. 70, Lebanon 52

    Huber Hts. Wayne 58, Kidron Cent. Christian 30

    Leipsic 71, McComb 48

    Leto, Fla. 57, Tol. Start 48

    Louisville 50, Pleasant Grove, Utah 40

    Mantua Crestwood 61, Rootstown 58

    Maumee 49, Tol. Maumee Valley 34

    McArthur Vinton County 63, Chillicothe 61

    McConnelsville Morgan 71, Hebron Lakewood 35

    McDermott Scioto NW 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

    Miami Norland, Fla. 32, W. Chester Lakota W. 20

    Miamisburg 63, Xenia 43

    Milan Edison 70, Elmore Woodmore 47

    Milford 50, Ryle, Ky. 44

    Niles McKinley 59, Campbell Memorial 58

    Oak Hill 40, New Boston Glenwood 38

    Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Dublin Scioto 51

    Paulding 52, Wauseon 51

    Peebles 59, Manchester 46

    Piqua 53, St. Paris Graham 44

    Pulaski Co., Ky. 77, Perry 56

    Ravenna 66, Garrettsville Garfield 51

    Ravenna SE 63, Mogadore Field 50

    Reynoldsburg 96, Cols. Walnut Ridge 59

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rossford 55, Perrysburg 53

    STVM 69, Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 56

    Seaman N. Adams 69, W. Union 25

    Seffner Christian, Fla. 90, Tol. Woodward 60

    Spring. Cath. Cent. 47, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 36

    Stryker 68, Montpelier 54

    Swanton 54, Van Buren 30

    Tiffin Columbian 45, Cols. Bexley 44

    Tipp City Tippecanoe 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 35

    Tol. Scott 68, Lenawee Christian, Mich. 39

    Tol. St. Francis 59, Willard 52

    Twinsburg 59, Streetsboro 40

    Youngs. Boardman 48, Hudson 46

    Youngs. Chaney High School 67, Mayfield 53

    Carolina Invitational=

    Cin. Oak Hills 60, Chapmanville, W.Va. 44

    Lewis Family McDonald’s Holiday Tournament=

    Arlington 67, Continental 31

    Bluffton 70, Cory-Rawson 54

    Ripley Holiday Classic=

    RULH 67, St. Patrick, Ky. 17

    Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=

    Cols. Patriot Prep 53, Zanesville Rosecrans 45

    Martins Ferry 63, Toronto 54

    New Matamoras Frontier 38, Barnesville 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.