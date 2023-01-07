AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 55, Sturgeon Bay 32

Assumption 66, Rib Lake 29

Athens 58, Edgar 53

Augustine Prep 69, Tenor/Veritas 18

Bangor 44, Cashton 35

Bay Port 59, Pulaski 26

Beaver Dam 56, Watertown 23

Beloit Memorial 63, Madison West 35

Brillion 50, Hilbert 18

Brookfield Academy 87, Kenosha Christian Life 49

Cedarburg 63, West Bend East 43

Clear Lake 40, Unity 31

De Pere 45, Ashwaubenon 29

Deerfield 65, Johnson Creek 30

Drummond 54, Northwood 14

Eau Claire Memorial 64, Menomonie 56

Edgewood 75, Monroe 29

Florence 57, Suring 50

Fox Valley Lutheran 65, Little Chute 29

Franklin 93, Racine Horlick 52

Freedom 77, Marinette 32

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 43, Black River Falls 39

Germantown 73, Hamilton 55

Grafton 55, Slinger 45

Grantsburg 62, Shell Lake 30

Green Bay Preble 58, Sheboygan South 42

Greenfield 84, Brown Deer 59

Hillsboro 57, Wonewoc-Center 37

Homestead 82, West Bend West 36

Horicon 60, Dodgeland 43

Hortonville 76, Appleton East 42

Hudson 53, Rice Lake 47

Kenosha Bradford 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 59

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 56, Shoreland Lutheran 29

Kenosha Tremper 74, Racine Park 33

Laconia 83, Campbellsport 19

Lake Holcombe 61, Luck 25

Lakeland 77, Rhinelander 48

Laona-Wabeno 65, Hurley 39

Living Word Lutheran 60, Messmer 21

    • Lomira 43, North Fond du Lac 22

    Lourdes Academy 58, Hustisford 22

    Luther 62, Arcadia 22

    Luxemburg-Casco 63, Waupaca 51

    Medford Area 45, Northland Pines 30

    Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 17

    Menominee Indian 51, Amherst 49

    Menomonee Falls 70, Wauwatosa West 48

    Milwaukee DSHA 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 19

    Muskego 69, Milwaukee Riverside University 11

    Necedah 55, New Lisbon 40

    Neenah 53, Oshkosh North 32

    New Berlin West 53, Wisconsin Lutheran 45

    New Richmond 64, Chippewa Falls 49

    Northwood 38, Webster 35

    Oak Creek 72, Racine Case 23

    Oconto Falls 40, Denmark 24

    Oregon 56, Mount Horeb 37

    Oshkosh West 54, Appleton North 35

    Palmyra-Eagle 53, Williams Bay 49

    Pardeeville 64, Cambria-Friesland 21

    Pius XI Catholic 62, Greendale 46

    Prairie Farm 64, Cornell 23

    Prescott 64, Baldwin-Woodville 46

    Princeton/Green Lake 57, Montello 39

    Randolph 41, Markesan 29

    Random Lake 68, Ozaukee 55

    Reedsburg Area 89, Portage 10

    Rio 56, Fall River 37

    Royall 66, Brookwood 51

    Salam School 60, University Lake 27

    Sevastopol 52, Kewaunee 20

    Sheboygan North 58, Green Bay Southwest 55

    Siren 54, Luck 27

    Somerset 44, Altoona 41

    South Shore 68, Butternut 18

    Southern Door 56, Gibraltar 46

    Stevens Point 49, Merrill 39

    Stockbridge 26, Saint Thomas Aquinas 13

    Stratford 48, Abbotsford 40

    Sun Prairie West 57, Madison La Follette 40

    Verona Area 82, Middleton 37

    Watertown Maranatha Baptist 48, Wisconsin School for the Deaf 5

    Waunakee 59, DeForest 57

    Waupun 56, Xavier 41

    Wausau West 68, D.C. Everest 46

    Wauwatosa East 52, Brookfield Central 36

    Whitefish Bay 70, Nicolet 51

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64, St. Marys Springs 56

    Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 56, Wausau East 53

    Wrightstown 57, Clintonville 35

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose vs. Madison Country Day, ccd.

    Chequamegon vs. Auburndale, ppd.

    Cudahy vs. South Milwaukee, ccd.

    Flambeau vs. Birchwood, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

