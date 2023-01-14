Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 64, Cascade,Western Dubuque 37
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 75, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49
Colo-NESCO 68, Melcher-Dallas 54
Danville 84, H-L-V, Victor 47
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60, Audubon 20
Linn-Mar, Marion 57, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54
MFL-Mar-Mac 80, Janesville 47
Marion 68, New Hampton 40
Maryville, Mo. 83, Glenwood 75
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 82, Riceville 47
Waukee 62, Indianola 59
Waukee Northwest 68, Iowa City High 62
Westwood, Sloan 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lake Mills vs. Eagle Grove, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/