Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 64, Cascade,Western Dubuque 37

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 75, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49

Colo-NESCO 68, Melcher-Dallas 54

Danville 84, H-L-V, Victor 47

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60, Audubon 20

Linn-Mar, Marion 57, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54

MFL-Mar-Mac 80, Janesville 47

Marion 68, New Hampton 40

Maryville, Mo. 83, Glenwood 75

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 82, Riceville 47

Waukee 62, Indianola 59

Waukee Northwest 68, Iowa City High 62

Westwood, Sloan 66, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lake Mills vs. Eagle Grove, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.