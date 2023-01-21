AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Basehor-Linwood 56, DeSoto 52

Triplains-Brewster 63, Golden Plains 35

Wichita Bishop Carroll 58, Dodge City 34

Baldwin Invitational=

Augusta 63, Wellsville 57

Girard 45, Baldwin 42

Burlington Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Paola 33, Silver Lake 32

Semifinal=

Ottawa 53, Independence 42

Canton-Galva Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Canton-Galva 61, Wichita Home School 58

Third Place=

Bennington 58, Wichita Classical 46

Chanute Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bishop Miege 68, Parkview, Mo. 63

Chaparral Tournament=

Semifinal=

Circle 48, Mulvane 45

Wellington 60, Reno County 24

Colby Tournament=

Semifinal=

Beloit 48, Colby 46

Dodge City Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

SM South 53, Newton 39

Semifinal=

Hutchinson 56, Junction City 29

Maize South 73, Derby 63

El Dorado Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Manhattan CHIEF 64, Goddard 56

Wichita Trinity 64, El Dorado 53

Semifinal=

Great Bend 61, Wichita Collegiate 55

ADVERTISEMENT

Kapaun Mount Carmel 79, Arkansas City 57

Flint Hills Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Central Heights 61, Council Grove 51

West Franklin 66, Northern Heights 46

Semifinal=

Lyndon 61, Mission Valley 40

Osage City 56, Chase County 43

Halstead Tournament=

Semifinal=

Andale 50, Rose Hill 39

Haven 45, Concordia 37

Hi-Plains League Tournament=

Sports

  • AP source: McBride out as US men's soccer general manager

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

  • Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    • Semifinal=

    Sublette 68, Lakin 56

    Hillsboro Tournament=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Holcomb 60, Eureka 20

    Semifinal=

    Hesston 48, Hillsboro 33

    Remington 59, Clay Center 41

    Hoisington Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Ellinwood 49, Pratt 38

    Iola Tournament=

    Championship=

    Cherryvale 50, Iola 47

    Third Place=

    Anderson County 36, Humboldt 28

    McLouth Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    KC Bishop Ward 65, Pleasant Ridge 25

    McPherson Tournament=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    SM East 77, Wichita East 46

    Mid-Continent League Tournament=

    Hill City 44, Phillipsburg 39

    Northern Plains League Tournament=

    Championship=

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 66, Osborne 63

    Seventh Place=

    Southern Cloud 41, Wilson 39

    Third Place=

    Thunder Ridge 59, Lakeside 27

    Salina Tournament=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Salina South 63, Liberal 55

    Semifinal=

    Andover 60, Salina Central 33

    BV Southwest 77, Abilene 68

    Shawnee Mission West Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Olathe West 70, Shawnee Heights 55

    St. John Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Macksville 72, Larned 35

    Topeka Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Highland Park 86, Wichita Southeast 48

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lawrence 45, Topeka West 43

    Twin Valley League Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Axtell 51, Clifton-Clyde 44

    Uniontown Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Jayhawk Linn 36, Uniontown 29

    Valley Center Tournament=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Topeka Seaman 61, Maize 53

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.