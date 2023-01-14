AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 44, Elwood 23

Anderson 73, Lafayette Jeff 63

Bedford N. Lawrence 68, Mitchell 24

Benton Central 41, Lafayette Catholic 39

Bloomington South 64, Columbus East 54

Blue River 78, Randolph Southern 69

Borden 61, Austin 45

Brownsburg 57, Fishers 51

Cascade 47, Cloverdale 39

Cass 56, Pioneer 42

Charlestown 71, Perry Central 43

Christel House Manual 69, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 60

Christian Academy 50, Lanesville 40

Clay City 52, Eastern (Greene) 21

Columbia City 44, Huntington North 34

Corydon 60, Clarksville 52

Culver Academy 67, Michigan City Marquette 50

Danville 64, N. Montgomery 34

DeKalb 52, E. Noble 51

Eastern (Pekin) 39, N. Harrison 38

Edgewood 52, Owen Valley 49

Elkhart 59, Bremen 39

Evansville Christian 75, Springfield Southeast, Ill. 61

Evansville Harrison 64, Rock Creek Academy 38

Evansville North 62, Vincennes 48

Fountain Central 69, S. Vermillion 67

Frankfort 54, Western Boone 44

Ft. Wayne Concordia 71, Ft. Wayne South 41

Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Homestead 62

Goshen 26, Warsaw 25

Greenfield 73, New Castle 48

Guerin Catholic 51, Covenant Christian 42

Hebron 49, Westville 41

Henryville 77, New Washington 46

Indiana Deaf 70, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 53

Jeffersonville 63, Floyd Central 58

    • Kokomo 74, Lafayette Harrison 53

    Kouts 37, Washington Twp. 20

    Lawrenceburg 54, Madison 37

    Lebanon 63, Tri-West 51

    Liberty Christian 61, Seton Catholic 53

    Linton 42, Bloomfield 41

    Logansport 62, McCutcheon 56

    Loogootee 44, Barr-Reeve 36

    Manchester 71, Wabash 60

    Mishawaka 69, Wawasee 43

    Monroe Central 36, Shenandoah 28

    Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 59, Avon 47

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 37, Paris, Ill. 36

    N. Daviess 81, Shakamak 55

    N. Judson 63, Winamac 42

    New Haven 56, Leo 55

    NorthWood 51, Northridge 46

    Peru 74, Maconaquah 72

    Plainfield 77, Monrovia 41

    Richmond 46, Muncie Central 41

    Rising Sun 56, Milan 54

    Riverton Parke 83, Attica 14

    Robinson, Ill. 71, Evansville Bosse 68

    S. Putnam 73, Northview 67

    S. Spencer 56, Forest Park 53

    Shoals 50, N. Knox 41

    Southwestern (Hanover) 49, Switzerland Co. 48

    Southwestern (Shelby) 56, Brown Co. 49

    Sullivan 71, W. Vigo 51

    Tippecanoe Valley 48, Rochester 24

    Tipton 54, Northwestern 46

    Triton 26, Culver 24

    Twin Lakes 65, Kankakee Valley 57

    University 67, Muncie Burris 52

    Vincennes Rivet 53, OPH, Ill. 37

    Washington 78, Boonville 66

    Westfield 55, Hamilton Southeastern 43

    Allen County Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Adams Central 43, Heritage 36

    Woodlan 67, Southern Wells 25

    Delaware county Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Yorktown 81, Cowan 61

    Johnson County Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Franklin 30, Greenwood 29

    Marion County Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Indpls Ben Davis 63, Southport 52

    Lawrence North 65, Indpls Pike 59

    Northeast Corner Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Central Noble 45, Lakeland 44

    W. Noble 39, Prairie Hts. 33

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

