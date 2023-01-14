Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 44, Elwood 23
Anderson 73, Lafayette Jeff 63
Bedford N. Lawrence 68, Mitchell 24
Benton Central 41, Lafayette Catholic 39
Bloomington South 64, Columbus East 54
Blue River 78, Randolph Southern 69
Borden 61, Austin 45
Brownsburg 57, Fishers 51
Cascade 47, Cloverdale 39
Cass 56, Pioneer 42
Charlestown 71, Perry Central 43
Christel House Manual 69, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 60
Christian Academy 50, Lanesville 40
Clay City 52, Eastern (Greene) 21
Columbia City 44, Huntington North 34
Corydon 60, Clarksville 52
Culver Academy 67, Michigan City Marquette 50
Danville 64, N. Montgomery 34
DeKalb 52, E. Noble 51
Eastern (Pekin) 39, N. Harrison 38
Edgewood 52, Owen Valley 49
Elkhart 59, Bremen 39
Evansville Christian 75, Springfield Southeast, Ill. 61
Evansville Harrison 64, Rock Creek Academy 38
Evansville North 62, Vincennes 48
Fountain Central 69, S. Vermillion 67
Frankfort 54, Western Boone 44
Ft. Wayne Concordia 71, Ft. Wayne South 41
Ft. Wayne Snider 68, Homestead 62
Goshen 26, Warsaw 25
Greenfield 73, New Castle 48
Guerin Catholic 51, Covenant Christian 42
Hebron 49, Westville 41
Henryville 77, New Washington 46
Indiana Deaf 70, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 53
Jeffersonville 63, Floyd Central 58
Kokomo 74, Lafayette Harrison 53
Kouts 37, Washington Twp. 20
Lawrenceburg 54, Madison 37
Lebanon 63, Tri-West 51
Liberty Christian 61, Seton Catholic 53
Linton 42, Bloomfield 41
Logansport 62, McCutcheon 56
Loogootee 44, Barr-Reeve 36
Manchester 71, Wabash 60
Mishawaka 69, Wawasee 43
Monroe Central 36, Shenandoah 28
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 59, Avon 47
N. Central (Farmersburg) 37, Paris, Ill. 36
N. Daviess 81, Shakamak 55
N. Judson 63, Winamac 42
New Haven 56, Leo 55
NorthWood 51, Northridge 46
Peru 74, Maconaquah 72
Plainfield 77, Monrovia 41
Richmond 46, Muncie Central 41
Rising Sun 56, Milan 54
Riverton Parke 83, Attica 14
Robinson, Ill. 71, Evansville Bosse 68
S. Putnam 73, Northview 67
S. Spencer 56, Forest Park 53
Shoals 50, N. Knox 41
Southwestern (Hanover) 49, Switzerland Co. 48
Southwestern (Shelby) 56, Brown Co. 49
Sullivan 71, W. Vigo 51
Tippecanoe Valley 48, Rochester 24
Tipton 54, Northwestern 46
Triton 26, Culver 24
Twin Lakes 65, Kankakee Valley 57
University 67, Muncie Burris 52
Vincennes Rivet 53, OPH, Ill. 37
Washington 78, Boonville 66
Westfield 55, Hamilton Southeastern 43
Allen County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Adams Central 43, Heritage 36
Woodlan 67, Southern Wells 25
Delaware county Tournament=
Semifinal=
Yorktown 81, Cowan 61
Johnson County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Franklin 30, Greenwood 29
Marion County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Southport 52
Lawrence North 65, Indpls Pike 59
Northeast Corner Tournament=
Semifinal=
Central Noble 45, Lakeland 44
W. Noble 39, Prairie Hts. 33
