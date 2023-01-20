AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 77, Aloha 24

Bend 37, Redmond 36

Blanchet Catholic 71, Culver 42

Central 73, McKay 45

Columbia Christian 45, Trinity 39

Corvallis 65, West Albany 64

Country Christian 50, N. Clackamas Christian 28

Crescent Valley 52, Silverton 25

Crow 48, McKenzie 28

Dallas 56, Lebanon 54

Imbler 52, Joseph 39

Kennedy 65, Willamina 60

Liberty 72, Newberg 42

Mapleton 49, Eddyville 29

Mohawk 42, Alsea 29

Mountain View 54, Ridgeview 43

Oregon City 81, Glencoe 37

Santiam 53, Delphian High School 33

Santiam Christian 51, Amity 48

Scio 57, Chemawa 53

Sherwood 77, McMinnville 48

South Salem 69, North Salem 46

Southridge 57, Jesuit 50

St. Stephens Academy 50, C.S. Lewis 35

Summit 70, Caldera 26

Sunset 63, Westview 52

Valley Catholic 57, Portland Adventist 54

West Linn 68, Mountainside 49

West Salem 74, McNary 62

Western Christian High School 80, Colton 37

Willamette Valley Christian 34, Perrydale 31

Woodburn 43, South Albany 41

___

