Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

George Rogers Clark 65, Ryle 53

Hazard 64, Middlesboro 22

Johnson Central 69, Breathitt Co. 24

Lex. Tates Creek 49, Lex. Henry Clay 45

Ludlow 52, Holmes 36

Menifee Co. 58, Elliott Co. 55

Owen Co. 59, North Oldham 41

Pendleton Co. 66, Dayton 36

Robertson County 46, Augusta 40

Sardinia Eastern Brown, Ohio 48, Bracken Co. 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio vs. St. Patrick, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

