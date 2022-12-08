Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
George Rogers Clark 65, Ryle 53
Hazard 64, Middlesboro 22
Johnson Central 69, Breathitt Co. 24
Lex. Tates Creek 49, Lex. Henry Clay 45
Ludlow 52, Holmes 36
Menifee Co. 58, Elliott Co. 55
Owen Co. 59, North Oldham 41
Pendleton Co. 66, Dayton 36
Robertson County 46, Augusta 40
Sardinia Eastern Brown, Ohio 48, Bracken Co. 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio vs. St. Patrick, ccd.
