AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Branson/Kim 34, Sierra Grande 28

Canon City 46, Moffat County 22

Cotopaxi 34, Lake County 31

Eads 26, Greeley County, Kan. 24

Eagle Valley 52, Steamboat Springs 25

Fossil Ridge 57, Mountain View 33

John F. Kennedy 48, Alameda 32

McClave 42, Syracuse, Kan. 25

Pomona 47, The Academy 43

Poudre 44, Grand Valley 43

Ralston Valley 72, Sierra 35

Sand Creek 58, Summit 48

Skyview 38, St. Mary’s Academy 33

Stanton County, Kan. 58, Walsh 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.