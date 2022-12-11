Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Branson/Kim 34, Sierra Grande 28
Canon City 46, Moffat County 22
Cotopaxi 34, Lake County 31
Eads 26, Greeley County, Kan. 24
Eagle Valley 52, Steamboat Springs 25
Fossil Ridge 57, Mountain View 33
John F. Kennedy 48, Alameda 32
McClave 42, Syracuse, Kan. 25
Pomona 47, The Academy 43
Poudre 44, Grand Valley 43
Ralston Valley 72, Sierra 35
Sand Creek 58, Summit 48
Skyview 38, St. Mary’s Academy 33
Stanton County, Kan. 58, Walsh 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/