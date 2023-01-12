AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bluefield 59, Mount View 21

Buckhannon-Upshur 67, Liberty Harrison 41

Cabell Midland 45, South Charleston 36

Chapmanville 52, Logan 46

East Fairmont 68, Lincoln 58

Fairmont Senior 43, Elkins 37

Geibel Catholic, Pa. 49, Hundred 45

Gilmer County 52, Roane County 33

Huntington 52, George Washington 31

John Marshall 49, Weir 29

Lewis County 61, Robert C. Byrd 53

Linsly 53, Brooke 41

Mingo Central 37, Wyoming East 36

Ravenswood 50, Ritchie County 39

Shelby Valley, Ky. 47, Tug Valley 41

Sissonville 45, Herbert Hoover 33

St. Albans 54, Hurricane 29

Tucker County 82, Tygarts Valley 36

Union Grant 58, Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

