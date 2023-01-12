Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluefield 59, Mount View 21
Buckhannon-Upshur 67, Liberty Harrison 41
Cabell Midland 45, South Charleston 36
Chapmanville 52, Logan 46
East Fairmont 68, Lincoln 58
Fairmont Senior 43, Elkins 37
Geibel Catholic, Pa. 49, Hundred 45
Gilmer County 52, Roane County 33
Huntington 52, George Washington 31
John Marshall 49, Weir 29
Lewis County 61, Robert C. Byrd 53
Linsly 53, Brooke 41
Mingo Central 37, Wyoming East 36
Ravenswood 50, Ritchie County 39
Shelby Valley, Ky. 47, Tug Valley 41
Sissonville 45, Herbert Hoover 33
St. Albans 54, Hurricane 29
Tucker County 82, Tygarts Valley 36
Union Grant 58, Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/