Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fargo Davies 86, West Fargo Horace 52
Grand Forks Red River 68, Sheyenne 55
Hatton-Northwood 54, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 40
Jamestown 61, Dickinson 59
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 46, Our Redeemer’s 31
Killdeer 46, New Salem-Almont 41
Minot 59, Bismarck 57
Mon-Dak 30, Fairview, Mont. 26
North Border 40, North Star 21
Rothsay, Minn. 64, Richland 54
Stanley 74, Bishop Ryan 57
Thompson 65, Kindred 31
Valley City 68, Lisbon 34
Wibaux, Mont. 38, Alexander 30
Shiloh Christian New Year’s Shootout=
Oak Grove Lutheran 50, Dickinson Trinity 49, OT
Shiloh 85, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 79
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Washburn vs. Heart River, ppd. to Jan 7th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/