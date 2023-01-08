AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fargo Davies 86, West Fargo Horace 52

Grand Forks Red River 68, Sheyenne 55

Hatton-Northwood 54, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 40

Jamestown 61, Dickinson 59

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 46, Our Redeemer’s 31

Killdeer 46, New Salem-Almont 41

Minot 59, Bismarck 57

Mon-Dak 30, Fairview, Mont. 26

North Border 40, North Star 21

Rothsay, Minn. 64, Richland 54

Stanley 74, Bishop Ryan 57

Thompson 65, Kindred 31

Valley City 68, Lisbon 34

Wibaux, Mont. 38, Alexander 30

Shiloh Christian New Year’s Shootout=

Oak Grove Lutheran 50, Dickinson Trinity 49, OT

Shiloh 85, Rapid City Christian, S.D. 79

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Washburn vs. Heart River, ppd. to Jan 7th.

___

