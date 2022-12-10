Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 66, Totino-Grace 59
Elk River 63, Moorhead 21
Grand Rapids 62, Cloquet 49
Hill-Murray 45, St. Croix Lutheran 37
Kelliher/Northome 72, Chisholm 51
Mound Westonka 74, St. Paul Highland Park 27
New Life Academy 41, Christ’s Household of Faith 34
New Prague 57, Faribault 39
Pelican Rapids 57, East Grand Forks 34
Simley 41, Richfield 28
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 88, Dassel-Cokato 23
Spring Grove 50, Kee, Lansing, Iowa 21
