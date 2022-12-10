AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 66, Totino-Grace 59

Elk River 63, Moorhead 21

Grand Rapids 62, Cloquet 49

Hill-Murray 45, St. Croix Lutheran 37

Kelliher/Northome 72, Chisholm 51

Mound Westonka 74, St. Paul Highland Park 27

New Life Academy 41, Christ’s Household of Faith 34

New Prague 57, Faribault 39

Pelican Rapids 57, East Grand Forks 34

Simley 41, Richfield 28

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 88, Dassel-Cokato 23

Spring Grove 50, Kee, Lansing, Iowa 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

