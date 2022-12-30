AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork, Utah 45, Snake River 42

Centennial 41, Emmett 22

Clarkston, Wash. 55, Lewiston 52

Coeur d’Alene 66, North Central, Wash. 35

Cole Valley 44, Capital 32

Green Canyon, Utah 73, Preston 20

Hillcrest 42, Eagle 36

Idaho Falls 61, Mountain View 49

Lapwai 54, Prairie 44

Melba 60, Kuna 53

Middleton 72, Twin Falls 49

Parma 51, Gooding 31

Ridgeline, Utah 51, Madison 35

Rigby 49, Pocatello 38

Skyline 64, Bishop Kelly 59

Thunder Ridge 46, Whitney, Calif. 26

Timberline 64, Burley 27

Weiser 64, Malad 47

Avista Holiday Tournament=

Pendleton, Ore. 52, Kellogg 49

TimberLion Tournament=

Post Falls 76, Borah 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Deary vs. Sitka, Alaska, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

