Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookwood 42, Holt 32

Chelsea 59, Sylacauga 13

Elkmont 28, Holly Pond 26

Handley 40, Lanett 39

Hoover 73, Pelham 40

Horseshoe Bend 60, Elmore County 41

Jasper 72, Cordova 27

Locust Fork 62, Cleveland 29

McAdory 48, Helena 43

Reeltown 64, Wadley 50

Samson 55, Zion Chapel 20

Saraland 43, Baldwin County 28

South Lamar 45, Gordo 43

Thompson 63, West Blocton 6

Thorsby 47, Jemison 43

Tuscaloosa County 52, Calera 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

