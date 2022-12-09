Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookwood 42, Holt 32
Chelsea 59, Sylacauga 13
Elkmont 28, Holly Pond 26
Handley 40, Lanett 39
Hoover 73, Pelham 40
Horseshoe Bend 60, Elmore County 41
Jasper 72, Cordova 27
Locust Fork 62, Cleveland 29
McAdory 48, Helena 43
Reeltown 64, Wadley 50
Samson 55, Zion Chapel 20
Saraland 43, Baldwin County 28
South Lamar 45, Gordo 43
Thompson 63, West Blocton 6
Thorsby 47, Jemison 43
Tuscaloosa County 52, Calera 16
