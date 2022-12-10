AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

December 10, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bottineau 63, North Star 24

Carrington 60, Medina/P-B 33

Central McLean 65, Velva 24

Dickinson 64, Turtle Mountain 54

Fargo Davies 77, Sheyenne 58

Grafton 60, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 17

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 59, Midway-Minto 29

Legacy 86, Watford City 40

New Town 51, Ray 17

Rugby 71, Bishop Ryan 34

Thompson 73, North Border 41

Wahpeton 70, Valley City 62

West Fargo 86, West Fargo Horace 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

