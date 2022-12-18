AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, Moses Lake Christian Academy 60

Bellevue 85, Chief Sealth 33

Blanchet 54, Overlake School 49

Bridgeport 48, Entiat 36

Capital 76, Shelton 34

Cascade (Everett) 68, Marysville-Pilchuck 62

Cascade Christian 73, Eatonville 70

Cheney 76, Shadle Park 43

Chimacum 60, North Mason 45

Cle Elum/Roslyn 84, Kittitas 32

Colfax 56, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53

Columbia (Burbank) 87, Walla Walla Academy 31

Concordia Christian 63, Quilcene 59

Cottage Grove, Ore. 63, Rochester 55

Coupeville 52, Forks 46

Crescent 46, Lake Quinault 23

Cusick 63, Odessa 44

Dallas, Ore. 56, Elma 53

Davenport 87, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 61

DeSales 71, Tekoa/Rosalia 37

East Valley (Spokane) 67, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 57

Eastmont 81, Wenatchee 47

Ferndale 77, Mount Baker 35

Foster def. Tyee, forfeit

Gig Harbor 69, Yelm 37

Goldendale 55, Highland 23

Grandview 53, Othello 42

Hanford 69, Pasco 58

Issaquah 76, Eastlake 36

Kennewick 57, Southridge 26

La Salle 75, Wahluke 48

Lake Stevens 77, Snohomish 53

Lake Washington 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 50

Lummi 44, Muckleshoot Tribal School 38

Lynden 61, Mountlake Terrace 40

Lynden Christian 69, Sumner 64

Mabton 82, White Swan 70

Madras, Ore. 61, Montesano 29

Monroe 50, Cedarcrest 42

    • Mount Si 77, Newport-Bellevue 50

    Mount Vernon 61, Shorecrest 50

    Mount Vernon Christian 65, La Conner 61

    Naches Valley 71, Connell 43

    Napavine 57, La Center 42

    Nooksack Valley 63, Lakewood 59

    North Creek 66, Bothell 38

    North Kitsap 94, Central Kitsap 50

    Northwest Christian (Colbert) 54, Reardan 53

    Oakesdale 66, Liberty Christian 42

    Okanogan 63, Colville 43

    Omak 47, Lake Roosevelt 46

    Orcas Island 88, Crosspoint Academy 45

    Pe Ell 49, South Bend 46

    Pullman 75, Moscow, Idaho 44

    Puyallup 60, Kennedy 50

    Renton 82, Highline 29

    Sammamish 75, Evergreen (Seattle) 28

    Sedro-Woolley 61, Oak Harbor 58

    Skyview 64, Westview, Ore. 48

    Spanaway Lake 56, Lakes 49

    Springdale 74, Columbia (Hunters) 48

    St. George’s 62, Kettle Falls 39

    St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 80, Prescott 11

    Stadium 68, Mount Tahoma 62

    Stevenson 52, Hudson’s Bay 48

    Sunnyside 62, Moses Lake 59

    Sunnyside Christian 61, Pomeroy 52

    Toledo 58, Naselle 41

    Toppenish 57, Royal 33

    Tulalip Heritage 66, Taholah 56

    Union 54, Tahoma 52

    Walla Walla 58, Chiawana 41

    West Seattle 68, Mariner 65

    Winlock 66, Mary Knight 11

    Woodinville 74, Inglemoor 42

    Zillah 88, College Place 37

    Hardwood Invite=

    Davis 67, South Medford, Ore. 39

    Mountainside, Ore. 79, Annie Wright 36

    Roosevelt, Ore. 84, Roosevelt 38

    Skyline 70, Benson, Ore. 53

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Garfield-Palouse vs. Touchet, ccd.

    Trout Lake vs. Lyle, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

