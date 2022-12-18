Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63, Moses Lake Christian Academy 60
Bellevue 85, Chief Sealth 33
Blanchet 54, Overlake School 49
Bridgeport 48, Entiat 36
Capital 76, Shelton 34
Cascade (Everett) 68, Marysville-Pilchuck 62
Cascade Christian 73, Eatonville 70
Cheney 76, Shadle Park 43
Chimacum 60, North Mason 45
Cle Elum/Roslyn 84, Kittitas 32
Colfax 56, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53
Columbia (Burbank) 87, Walla Walla Academy 31
Concordia Christian 63, Quilcene 59
Cottage Grove, Ore. 63, Rochester 55
Coupeville 52, Forks 46
Crescent 46, Lake Quinault 23
Cusick 63, Odessa 44
Dallas, Ore. 56, Elma 53
Davenport 87, Jenkins Jr/Sr High (Chewelah) 61
DeSales 71, Tekoa/Rosalia 37
East Valley (Spokane) 67, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 57
Eastmont 81, Wenatchee 47
Ferndale 77, Mount Baker 35
Foster def. Tyee, forfeit
Gig Harbor 69, Yelm 37
Goldendale 55, Highland 23
Grandview 53, Othello 42
Hanford 69, Pasco 58
Issaquah 76, Eastlake 36
Kennewick 57, Southridge 26
La Salle 75, Wahluke 48
Lake Stevens 77, Snohomish 53
Lake Washington 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 50
Lummi 44, Muckleshoot Tribal School 38
Lynden 61, Mountlake Terrace 40
Lynden Christian 69, Sumner 64
Mabton 82, White Swan 70
Madras, Ore. 61, Montesano 29
Monroe 50, Cedarcrest 42
Mount Si 77, Newport-Bellevue 50
Mount Vernon 61, Shorecrest 50
Mount Vernon Christian 65, La Conner 61
Naches Valley 71, Connell 43
Napavine 57, La Center 42
Nooksack Valley 63, Lakewood 59
North Creek 66, Bothell 38
North Kitsap 94, Central Kitsap 50
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 54, Reardan 53
Oakesdale 66, Liberty Christian 42
Okanogan 63, Colville 43
Omak 47, Lake Roosevelt 46
Orcas Island 88, Crosspoint Academy 45
Pe Ell 49, South Bend 46
Pullman 75, Moscow, Idaho 44
Puyallup 60, Kennedy 50
Renton 82, Highline 29
Sammamish 75, Evergreen (Seattle) 28
Sedro-Woolley 61, Oak Harbor 58
Skyview 64, Westview, Ore. 48
Spanaway Lake 56, Lakes 49
Springdale 74, Columbia (Hunters) 48
St. George’s 62, Kettle Falls 39
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 80, Prescott 11
Stadium 68, Mount Tahoma 62
Stevenson 52, Hudson’s Bay 48
Sunnyside 62, Moses Lake 59
Sunnyside Christian 61, Pomeroy 52
Toledo 58, Naselle 41
Toppenish 57, Royal 33
Tulalip Heritage 66, Taholah 56
Union 54, Tahoma 52
Walla Walla 58, Chiawana 41
West Seattle 68, Mariner 65
Winlock 66, Mary Knight 11
Woodinville 74, Inglemoor 42
Zillah 88, College Place 37
Hardwood Invite=
Davis 67, South Medford, Ore. 39
Mountainside, Ore. 79, Annie Wright 36
Roosevelt, Ore. 84, Roosevelt 38
Skyline 70, Benson, Ore. 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Garfield-Palouse vs. Touchet, ccd.
Trout Lake vs. Lyle, ccd.
