AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Breck 88, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 51

Chisholm 90, Northeast Range 13

Cloquet 71, Cromwell 35

Crookston 74, Roseau 63

Crosby-Ironton 67, Deer River 60

Dawson-Boyd 66, Spring Grove 57

Ely 87, Cook County 22

Esko 85, Hinckley-Finlayson 45

Hiawatha Collegiate 75, Grand Rapids 66

Independence, Wis. 58, Houston 55

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 91, Windom 80

Kingsland 67, Fillmore Central 63

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 65, New Richland-H-E-G 54

Legacy Christian 91, Park Christian 59

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 78, Nashwauk-Keewatin 47

Mankato Loyola 61, Fairmont 35

Maple River 83, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 63

Martin County West 70, Kaleidoscope Charter 37

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 58, Springfield 47

New Ulm 64, St. Clair 56

Owatonna 86, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 60

Perham 78, Paynesville 48

Pine City 80, Mesabi East 30

Proctor 78, Wrenshall 41

Rock Ridge 63, Hibbing 35

Rushford-Peterson 86, Higher 46

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 74, Hancock 50

Sacred Heart 88, Clearbrook-Gonvick 58

Sauk Centre 78, Border West 61

South Ridge 83, International Falls 28

St. James Area 91, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65

Stephen-Argyle 74, Climax/Fisher 33

Superior, Wis. 59, Duluth Denfeld 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.