Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 47, Erie-Mason 40
Alanson 37, Boyne Falls 31
Alma 53, Bay City John Glenn 34
Armada 46, Almont 36
Battle Creek Harper Creek 35, Hastings 34
Belding 66, Grandville Calvin Christian 53
Benzie Central 50, Suttons Bay 13
Big Rapids 54, White Cloud 9
Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 51, Bear Lake 28
Birch Run 47, Bridgeport 34
Blissfield 49, Ida 28
Breckenridge 45, Coleman 42
Bronson 53, Quincy 21
Brooklyn Columbia Central 51, Dundee 14
Burr Oak 60, North Adams-Jerome 46
Burton Genesee Christian 68, Burton Bentley 23
Calumet 58, Gladstone 29
Camden-Frontier 27, Waldron 21
Carson City-Crystal 54, Ashley 3
Cedarville 69, Rudyard 30
Coldwater 34, Parma Western 29
Colon 48, Climax-Scotts 28
Davison 41, Ortonville Brandon 38
Dearborn 43, Livonia Churchill 13
Detroit Country Day 65, Plymouth Christian 45
Durand 46, Otisville Lakeville 25
East Grand Rapids 72, Greenville 43
East Kentwood 40, Jenison 37
Eaton Rapids 58, Lansing Everett 16
Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 33
Farwell 44, Clare 37
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 74, Bay City Central 25
Frankenmuth 42, Saginaw Swan Valley 39
Frankfort 53, Buckley 31
Freeland 43, Garber 40
Galesburg-Augusta 43, Holland Black River 37
Gaylord 39, Traverse City West 30
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 59, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 31
Grand Rapids West Catholic 62, Hudsonville Unity Christian 46
Grand Traverse Academy 42, Traverse City Home School 26
Grant 52, Newaygo 42
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 53, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 24
Hale 44, Atlanta 42, OT
Hamilton 40, Allendale 31
Hamtramck 43, Warren Michigan Collegiate 26
Hancock 66, Dollar Bay 30
Harbor Springs 71, Kalkaska 21
Haslett 59, Fowlerville 19
Hemlock 62, Standish-Sterling Central 31
Hillsdale Academy 36, Jackson Christian 26
Holt 56, Saginaw Heritage 38
Hopkins 37, Sparta 25
Houghton 66, Baraga 52
Howell 47, Canton 45
Hudson 46, Clinton 39
Hudsonville 54, Caledonia 34
Indian River-Inland Lakes 58, Onaway 45
Ithaca 56, Carrollton 13
Jackson Northwest 59, Jackson Lumen Christi 32
Kent City 61, Morley-Stanwood 28
L’Anse 60, Watersmeet 50
Lake Fenton 78, Fenton 43
Lake Linden-Hubbell 51, Wakefield-Marenisco 20
Lake Odessa Lakewood 75, Vermontville Maple Valley 22
Lake Orion 66, Holly 10
Lansing Catholic 66, Charlotte 28
Lansing Christian 45, Olivet 44
Lawton 40, Constantine 25
Leslie 46, Stockbridge 42
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 24
Mancelona 57, Pellston 32
Manistee Catholic Central 58, Walkerville 16
Maple City Glen Lake 68, Kingsley 44
Marion 53, Mesick 25
Martin 39, Saugatuck 32
Mason County Eastern 35, Pentwater 20
Merrill 34, Vestaburg 22
Midland 44, Linden 37
Midland Calvary Baptist 53, Bethany Christian 26
Millington 45, Midland Bullock Creek 32
Montague 37, Fremont, Utah 34
Montrose 37, Chesaning 35
Morenci 44, Whiteford 43
Morrice 47, Burton Atherton 27
Mount Pleasant 48, Lapeer 38
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 43, Blanchard Montabella 28
Muskegon 57, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 44
Muskegon Mona Shores 47, Holland 32
Negaunee 64, Iron Mountain 30
North Branch 41, Algonac 19
North Dickinson 55, North Central 26
North Muskegon 39, West Michigan Aviation 33
Northville 46, Hartland 42
Notre Dame Prep 55, Swartz Creek 40
Onsted 51, Hillsdale 28
Oscoda 71, Mio-Au Sable 10
Ovid-Elsie 61, Mount Morris 3
Owosso 45, Okemos 40
Petoskey 52, Alpena 29
Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Laingsburg 16
Pinckney 42, White Lake Lakeland 37
Pittsford 52, Litchfield 25
Portland 49, Ionia 19
Potterville 51, Webberville 33
Reading 43, Concord 25
Reed City 53, Remus Chippewa Hills 19
Rockford 62, Grand Haven 31
Royal Oak Shrine 48, Gabriel Richard Catholic 25
Saginaw Arts and Science 52, Akron-Fairgrove 27
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 47, Saginaw Nouvel 26
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 55, St. Louis 30
Salem 41, Plymouth 36
Sand Creek 52, Britton-Deerfield 33
Sandusky 42, Unionville-Sebewaing 28
Sault Ste Marie 58, Cheboygan 19
Shepherd 47, Beaverton 46
South Lyon 42, Waterford Mott 19
Springport 58, Homer 35
St. Catherine 69, Allen Park Cabrini 53
St. Charles 45, Fulton-Middleton 12
St. Johns 36, Mason 31
Stanton Central Montcalm 57, Howard City Tri-County 26
Summerfield 53, Lenawee Christian 51
Tawas 29, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 26
Traverse City Central 52, Cadillac 38
Traverse City St. Francis 63, Grayling 26
Walled Lake Northern 44, Waterford Kettering 10
Warren Regina 39, Dearborn Divine Child 32
Watervliet 44, Allegan 33
Wayland Union 63, Cedar Springs 39
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 46, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 24
Whitmore Lake 52, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 28
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 58, Grand River Prep 27
Zeeland West 43, Zeeland East 30
Zion Christian 48, Muskegon Catholic Central 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Community vs. Detroit Leadership, ccd.
Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, ccd.
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, ccd.
Mount Clemens vs. Edison PSA, ccd.
Pontiac A&T vs. Detroit Public Safety, ccd.
South Lyon East vs. Walled Lake Western, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/