AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Co. 64, Thomas Nelson 35

Ballard Memorial 48, Steeleville, Ill. 32

Bardstown 63, St. Mary 61

Beechwood 70, Lou. Seneca 61

Chilhowie, Va. 49, Shelby Valley 48

Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 61, Monroe Co. 47

Clay Co. 78, Cumberland Co. 61

Columbia, Ill. 65, Nelson Co. 34

Conner 66, Dublin Coffman, Ohio 65

Corbin 76, Bell Co. 54

Cov. Catholic 65, Suncoast, Fla. 45

David Crockett, Tenn. 65, Lou. Fairdale 58

Fulton City 53, Dresden, Tenn. 38

Greeneville, Tenn. 57, Lou. Trinity 56

Hickman Co. 65, Lake County, Tenn. 57

Hopkinsville 90, Lou. Atherton 74

IHS 70, Garrard Co. 43

Leslie Co. 57, Cornerstone Christian 25

Lou. DeSales 83, Lou. Central 53

Lou. Eastern 56, Lou. Butler 53

Lyon Co. 95, Cov. Holy Cross 79

Madison Central 60, Warren Central 43

Madison Southern 71, Ridge Community, Fla. 68

Mason Co. 65, Bracken Co. 63

Mayfield 48, Mt. St. Charles Academy, R.I. 20

McCracken County 59, Highlands 43

ADVERTISEMENT

North Laurel 71, Campbell Co. 56

Paducah Tilghman 68, Jacksonville, Ill. 45

Pulaski Co. 90, Seabreeze, Fla. 55

Russell 50, North Greene, Tenn. 40

Somerset 80, Logan Co. 46

South Oldham 80, East Jessamine 35

Titans Golden Gate Naples FL, Fla. 67, Lex. Bryan Station 61

Trimble Co. 56, Francis Parker 36

Villa Madonna 71, Frankfort Christian 52

Wolfe Co. 69, Somerset Christian 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.