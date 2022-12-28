Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 64, Thomas Nelson 35
Ballard Memorial 48, Steeleville, Ill. 32
Bardstown 63, St. Mary 61
Beechwood 70, Lou. Seneca 61
Chilhowie, Va. 49, Shelby Valley 48
Cin. McNicholas, Ohio 61, Monroe Co. 47
Clay Co. 78, Cumberland Co. 61
Columbia, Ill. 65, Nelson Co. 34
Conner 66, Dublin Coffman, Ohio 65
Corbin 76, Bell Co. 54
Cov. Catholic 65, Suncoast, Fla. 45
David Crockett, Tenn. 65, Lou. Fairdale 58
Fulton City 53, Dresden, Tenn. 38
Greeneville, Tenn. 57, Lou. Trinity 56
Hickman Co. 65, Lake County, Tenn. 57
Hopkinsville 90, Lou. Atherton 74
IHS 70, Garrard Co. 43
Leslie Co. 57, Cornerstone Christian 25
Lou. DeSales 83, Lou. Central 53
Lou. Eastern 56, Lou. Butler 53
Lyon Co. 95, Cov. Holy Cross 79
Madison Central 60, Warren Central 43
Madison Southern 71, Ridge Community, Fla. 68
Mason Co. 65, Bracken Co. 63
Mayfield 48, Mt. St. Charles Academy, R.I. 20
McCracken County 59, Highlands 43
North Laurel 71, Campbell Co. 56
Paducah Tilghman 68, Jacksonville, Ill. 45
Pulaski Co. 90, Seabreeze, Fla. 55
Russell 50, North Greene, Tenn. 40
Somerset 80, Logan Co. 46
South Oldham 80, East Jessamine 35
Titans Golden Gate Naples FL, Fla. 67, Lex. Bryan Station 61
Trimble Co. 56, Francis Parker 36
Villa Madonna 71, Frankfort Christian 52
Wolfe Co. 69, Somerset Christian 62
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/