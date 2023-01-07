Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 66, Central - Wise 53
Albemarle 77, Monticello 36
Altavista 65, William Campbell 62
Auburn 74, Christiansburg 56
Banner Christian 83, Kenston Forest 48
Bassett 67, Martinsville 56
Battlefield 80, Osbourn 53
Bland County 57, Grayson County 36
Booker T. Washington 62, Granby 31
Broad Run 64, Potomac Falls 51
Brunswick Academy 42, Southampton 39
Bruton 49, York 47, OT
Buckingham County 64, Amelia County 57
Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Christchurch 44
Carroll County 57, Alleghany 54
Carver Academy 77, Mathews 58
Cave Spring 55, Salem 43
Clarke County 61, Mountain View 23
Collegiate-Richmond 52, Norfolk Academy 50
Combine Academy, N.C. 69, Blue Ridge School 39
Cosby 55, Clover Hill 44
Courtland 63, Caroline 53
Culpeper 59, James Monroe 56
Cumberland 62, Randolph-Henry 59
Dan River 34, Appomattox 31
Douglas Freeman 54, J.R. Tucker 42
East Rockingham 79, Luray 32
Eastern View 66, Spotsylvania 57
Episcopal 82, Sandy Spring Friends School, Md. 70
Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 62, King’s Christian 13
Fauquier 57, Liberty-Bealeton 48
First Colonial 48, Tallwood 41
Forest Park 50, Gar-Field 34
Fort Chiswell 56, Galax 47
Franklin 65, Central of Lunenburg 26
Frederick Christian Academy, Md. 57, Temple Baptist 37
Green Run 65, Ocean Lakes 25
Gretna 56, Chatham 55
Halifax County 54, GW-Danville 52
Hampton 49, Heritage (Newport News) 40
Henrico 56, Armstrong 43
Hermitage 58, Glen Allen 54
Hidden Valley 57, Glenvar 49
Highland-Warrenton 62, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 61
Honaker 66, Twin Valley 27
Hopewell 68, Thomas Dale 40
Jefferson Forest 65, Blacksburg 63
John Battle 49, Union 44
John Handley 77, James Wood 52
Kecoughtan 80, Denbigh 45
Kellam 58, Bayside 55
King George 58, Chancellor 44
Lafayette 65, Grafton 53
Lake Taylor 73, Manor High School 53
Landstown 56, Frank Cox 50
Lebanon 72, Northwood 36
Life Christian 62, Va. Episcopal 59
Lloyd Bird 64, Powhatan 43
Loudoun County 58, Loudoun Valley 52
Madison County 45, William Monroe 26
Manchester 61, James River 52
Massaponax 89, Brooke Point 14
Matoaca 74, Prince George 46
Maury 62, Norcom 39
Meadowbrook 66, Colonial Heights 55
Mecklenburg County 61, Magna Vista 60
Menchville 70, Bethel 43
Middlesex 71, Charles City County High School 59
Millbrook 54, Sherando 49
Mills Godwin 44, Deep Run 39
Monacan 82, George Wythe-Richmond 53
Mountain View 59, Colonial Forge 55
Narrows 71, Highland-Monterey 40
New Covenant 61, Southwest Virginia Home School 45
New Kent 90, Poquoson 43
Northampton 75, Windsor 51
Northside 82, William Fleming 45
Norview 61, Churchland 53
Orange County 69, Louisa 51
Page County 56, Woodstock Central 40
Parry McCluer 56, Eastern Montgomery 19
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 63, Rural Retreat 54
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Mechanicsville High School 51, OT
Patriot 70, John Champe 50
Potomac 71, Colgan 41
Potomac School 63, Maret, D.C. 61
Radford 52, Lord Botetourt 46
Regents 43, Blue Ridge Christian 36
Ridgeview 83, Lee High 74
Riverheads 47, Fort Defiance 45
Riverside 52, Lightridge 49
Roanoke Valley Christian 60, Timberlake Christian 27
Rockbridge County 82, Harrisonburg 62
Salem-Va. Beach 57, Kempsville 46
Seton School 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 52
Shining Stars Sportsy 62, Rosedale Christian, Md. 47
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 63, Flint Hill 46
Smithfield 74, Jamestown 50
Springdale Prep, Md. 81, Bethel 70
St. Christopher’s 57, Benedictine 54
St. John Paul the Great 80, Avalon, Md. 60
Stafford 45, North Stafford 40
Steward School 84, Amelia Academy 29
StoneBridge School 67, Guardian Christian 37
Strasburg 60, Rappahannock County 41
Stuarts Draft 55, Waynesboro 44
Tabb 54, Warhill 53
Tandem Friends School 52, Stuart Hall 40
Thomas Walker 81, Castlewood 60
Tunstall 72, Patrick County 49
Tuscarora 73, Heritage (Leesburg) 41
Unity Reed 71, Osbourn Park 47
Varina 79, Highland Springs 63
Veritas Classic Christian School 78, The New Community School 70
Virginia Academy 72, The Covenant School 26
Virginia High 65, Graham 51
Warwick 60, Gloucester 49
Western Albemarle 71, Charlottesville 39
Westover Christian 56, Temple Christian 52
Wilson Memorial 54, Buffalo Gap 49
Woodberry Forest 71, National Christian Academy, Md. 58
Woodside 79, Phoebus 65
