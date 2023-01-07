AP NEWS
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 66, Central - Wise 53

Albemarle 77, Monticello 36

Altavista 65, William Campbell 62

Auburn 74, Christiansburg 56

Banner Christian 83, Kenston Forest 48

Bassett 67, Martinsville 56

Battlefield 80, Osbourn 53

Bland County 57, Grayson County 36

Booker T. Washington 62, Granby 31

Broad Run 64, Potomac Falls 51

Brunswick Academy 42, Southampton 39

Bruton 49, York 47, OT

Buckingham County 64, Amelia County 57

Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Christchurch 44

Carroll County 57, Alleghany 54

Carver Academy 77, Mathews 58

Cave Spring 55, Salem 43

Clarke County 61, Mountain View 23

Collegiate-Richmond 52, Norfolk Academy 50

Combine Academy, N.C. 69, Blue Ridge School 39

Cosby 55, Clover Hill 44

Courtland 63, Caroline 53

Culpeper 59, James Monroe 56

Cumberland 62, Randolph-Henry 59

Dan River 34, Appomattox 31

Douglas Freeman 54, J.R. Tucker 42

East Rockingham 79, Luray 32

Eastern View 66, Spotsylvania 57

Episcopal 82, Sandy Spring Friends School, Md. 70

Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 62, King’s Christian 13

Fauquier 57, Liberty-Bealeton 48

First Colonial 48, Tallwood 41

Forest Park 50, Gar-Field 34

Fort Chiswell 56, Galax 47

Franklin 65, Central of Lunenburg 26

Frederick Christian Academy, Md. 57, Temple Baptist 37

    • Green Run 65, Ocean Lakes 25

    Gretna 56, Chatham 55

    Halifax County 54, GW-Danville 52

    Hampton 49, Heritage (Newport News) 40

    Henrico 56, Armstrong 43

    Hermitage 58, Glen Allen 54

    Hidden Valley 57, Glenvar 49

    Highland-Warrenton 62, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 61

    Honaker 66, Twin Valley 27

    Hopewell 68, Thomas Dale 40

    Jefferson Forest 65, Blacksburg 63

    John Battle 49, Union 44

    John Handley 77, James Wood 52

    Kecoughtan 80, Denbigh 45

    Kellam 58, Bayside 55

    King George 58, Chancellor 44

    Lafayette 65, Grafton 53

    Lake Taylor 73, Manor High School 53

    Landstown 56, Frank Cox 50

    Lebanon 72, Northwood 36

    Life Christian 62, Va. Episcopal 59

    Lloyd Bird 64, Powhatan 43

    Loudoun County 58, Loudoun Valley 52

    Madison County 45, William Monroe 26

    Manchester 61, James River 52

    Massaponax 89, Brooke Point 14

    Matoaca 74, Prince George 46

    Maury 62, Norcom 39

    Meadowbrook 66, Colonial Heights 55

    Mecklenburg County 61, Magna Vista 60

    Menchville 70, Bethel 43

    Middlesex 71, Charles City County High School 59

    Millbrook 54, Sherando 49

    Mills Godwin 44, Deep Run 39

    Monacan 82, George Wythe-Richmond 53

    Mountain View 59, Colonial Forge 55

    Narrows 71, Highland-Monterey 40

    New Covenant 61, Southwest Virginia Home School 45

    New Kent 90, Poquoson 43

    Northampton 75, Windsor 51

    Northside 82, William Fleming 45

    Norview 61, Churchland 53

    Orange County 69, Louisa 51

    Page County 56, Woodstock Central 40

    Parry McCluer 56, Eastern Montgomery 19

    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 63, Rural Retreat 54

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Mechanicsville High School 51, OT

    Patriot 70, John Champe 50

    Potomac 71, Colgan 41

    Potomac School 63, Maret, D.C. 61

    Radford 52, Lord Botetourt 46

    Regents 43, Blue Ridge Christian 36

    Ridgeview 83, Lee High 74

    Riverheads 47, Fort Defiance 45

    Riverside 52, Lightridge 49

    Roanoke Valley Christian 60, Timberlake Christian 27

    Rockbridge County 82, Harrisonburg 62

    Salem-Va. Beach 57, Kempsville 46

    Seton School 66, Atlantic Shores Christian 52

    Shining Stars Sportsy 62, Rosedale Christian, Md. 47

    Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 63, Flint Hill 46

    Smithfield 74, Jamestown 50

    Springdale Prep, Md. 81, Bethel 70

    St. Christopher’s 57, Benedictine 54

    St. John Paul the Great 80, Avalon, Md. 60

    Stafford 45, North Stafford 40

    Steward School 84, Amelia Academy 29

    StoneBridge School 67, Guardian Christian 37

    Strasburg 60, Rappahannock County 41

    Stuarts Draft 55, Waynesboro 44

    Tabb 54, Warhill 53

    Tandem Friends School 52, Stuart Hall 40

    Thomas Walker 81, Castlewood 60

    Tunstall 72, Patrick County 49

    Tuscarora 73, Heritage (Leesburg) 41

    Unity Reed 71, Osbourn Park 47

    Varina 79, Highland Springs 63

    Veritas Classic Christian School 78, The New Community School 70

    Virginia Academy 72, The Covenant School 26

    Virginia High 65, Graham 51

    Warwick 60, Gloucester 49

    Western Albemarle 71, Charlottesville 39

    Westover Christian 56, Temple Christian 52

    Wilson Memorial 54, Buffalo Gap 49

    Woodberry Forest 71, National Christian Academy, Md. 58

    Woodside 79, Phoebus 65

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

