Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlisle 49, GW-Danville 37
Colgan 67, Eastern View 64
Fairfax 59, National Christian Academy, Md. 54
John Marshall 87, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 75
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 64, Oak Hill Academy 56
Norfolk Collegiate 84, Saint James, Md. 50
Peninsula Catholic 76, Fairfax Christian 59
Richlands 58, Hurley 48
St. John Paul the Great 76, Collegiate-Richmond 60
St. Michael Catholic 75, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 52
W.T. Woodson 49, Woodbridge 36
Woodberry Forest 77, Living Water Christian, N.C. 64
