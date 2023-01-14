AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 49, GW-Danville 37

Colgan 67, Eastern View 64

Fairfax 59, National Christian Academy, Md. 54

John Marshall 87, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 75

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 64, Oak Hill Academy 56

Norfolk Collegiate 84, Saint James, Md. 50

Peninsula Catholic 76, Fairfax Christian 59

Richlands 58, Hurley 48

St. John Paul the Great 76, Collegiate-Richmond 60

St. Michael Catholic 75, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 52

W.T. Woodson 49, Woodbridge 36

Woodberry Forest 77, Living Water Christian, N.C. 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

