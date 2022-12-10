AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville Christian Academy 74, Ezekiel Academy 55

Brooks 65, Wilson 53

Carroll-Ozark 55, Ariton 32

Childersburg 59, Vincent 32

DAR 74, Madison County 61

Decatur 56, Lawrence County 30

Douglas 68, Crossville 37

Fairhope 68, Smiths Station 60

Grissom 58, Sparkman 36

Hatton 73, Tharptown 56

Helena 65, Bibb County 30

Hillcrest 51, Northridge 40

Hoover 64, Huntsville 47

Jeff Davis 72, Dothan 69

Macon-East 60, Hooper Academy 32

Meek 71, Saint Bernard Prep 33

Minor 50, Oakman 39

Moody 58, Leeds 34

Mountain Brook 60, Hartselle 36

Muscle Shoals 58, Florence 50

Prattville 74, Billingsley 30

Priceville 63, West Morgan 46

R.C. Hatch 84, University Charter 42

Ramsay 51, Haleyville 40

Springville 80, St. Clair County 28

Susan Moore 59, Vinemont 30

Vestavia Hills 81, Oak Mountain 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albertville vs. Fort Payne, ccd.

B.B. Comer vs. Bessemer City, ccd.

Coosa Christian vs. Pleasant Valley, ccd.

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Shoals Christian, ccd.

Reeltown vs. Tallassee, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

