Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville Christian Academy 74, Ezekiel Academy 55
Brooks 65, Wilson 53
Carroll-Ozark 55, Ariton 32
Childersburg 59, Vincent 32
DAR 74, Madison County 61
Decatur 56, Lawrence County 30
Douglas 68, Crossville 37
Fairhope 68, Smiths Station 60
Grissom 58, Sparkman 36
Hatton 73, Tharptown 56
Helena 65, Bibb County 30
Hillcrest 51, Northridge 40
Hoover 64, Huntsville 47
Jeff Davis 72, Dothan 69
Macon-East 60, Hooper Academy 32
Meek 71, Saint Bernard Prep 33
Minor 50, Oakman 39
Moody 58, Leeds 34
Mountain Brook 60, Hartselle 36
Muscle Shoals 58, Florence 50
Prattville 74, Billingsley 30
Priceville 63, West Morgan 46
R.C. Hatch 84, University Charter 42
Ramsay 51, Haleyville 40
Springville 80, St. Clair County 28
Susan Moore 59, Vinemont 30
Vestavia Hills 81, Oak Mountain 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albertville vs. Fort Payne, ccd.
B.B. Comer vs. Bessemer City, ccd.
Coosa Christian vs. Pleasant Valley, ccd.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Shoals Christian, ccd.
Reeltown vs. Tallassee, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/