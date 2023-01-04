Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 65, Rockford Parkway, Ohio 43
Argos 44, S. Bend Trinity 27
Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Martinsville 53
Beecher, Ill. 63, S. Newton 21
Borden 62, Madison Shawe 28
Castle 80, Boonville 61
Corydon 52, Rock Creek Academy 45
Crothersville 63, Christian Academy of Madison 62
Evansville Harrison 72, Evansville Mater Dei 52
Franklin Central 60, Whiteland 45
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 64
Ft. Wayne North 43, Huntington North 34
Guerin Catholic 61, Lebanon 29
Heritage Christian 81, Indpls Tindley 62
Indpls Cathedral 81, Indpls Roncalli 50
Indpls Chatard 70, Beech Grove 51
Indpls Pike 61, Noblesville 60
Jay Co. 63, Ft. Wayne Luers 50
Leo 57, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44
Mishawaka 80, Elkhart 56
Montpelier, Ohio 66, Lakewood Park 64
New Haven 69, Ft. Wayne Snider 56
Newport, Ky. 60, E. Central 46
North Vigo 57, S. Vermillion 37
NorthWood 70, Columbia City 44
Peru 66, N. Miami 38
Providence 68, Southwestern (Hanover) 42
S. Bend Career Academy 73, New Buffalo, Mich. 27
Sheridan 58, N. Montgomery 29
Sullivan 71, N. Knox 42
W. Vigo 76, Riverton Parke 59
Wabash 58, Goshen 53
Western 51, Lafayette Catholic 44
Westfield 67, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 58
Westview 63, E. Noble 58
Delphi Classic=
Seventh Place=
Tri-County 43, Pioneer 42
Hendricks County Tournament=
First Round=
Brownsburg 69, Cascade 15
Danville 82, Plainfield 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/