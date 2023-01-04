AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 65, Rockford Parkway, Ohio 43

Argos 44, S. Bend Trinity 27

Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Martinsville 53

Beecher, Ill. 63, S. Newton 21

Borden 62, Madison Shawe 28

Castle 80, Boonville 61

Corydon 52, Rock Creek Academy 45

Crothersville 63, Christian Academy of Madison 62

Evansville Harrison 72, Evansville Mater Dei 52

Franklin Central 60, Whiteland 45

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 64

Ft. Wayne North 43, Huntington North 34

Guerin Catholic 61, Lebanon 29

Heritage Christian 81, Indpls Tindley 62

Indpls Cathedral 81, Indpls Roncalli 50

Indpls Chatard 70, Beech Grove 51

Indpls Pike 61, Noblesville 60

Jay Co. 63, Ft. Wayne Luers 50

Leo 57, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44

Mishawaka 80, Elkhart 56

Montpelier, Ohio 66, Lakewood Park 64

New Haven 69, Ft. Wayne Snider 56

Newport, Ky. 60, E. Central 46

North Vigo 57, S. Vermillion 37

NorthWood 70, Columbia City 44

Peru 66, N. Miami 38

ADVERTISEMENT

Providence 68, Southwestern (Hanover) 42

S. Bend Career Academy 73, New Buffalo, Mich. 27

Sheridan 58, N. Montgomery 29

Sullivan 71, N. Knox 42

W. Vigo 76, Riverton Parke 59

Wabash 58, Goshen 53

Western 51, Lafayette Catholic 44

Westfield 67, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 58

Westview 63, E. Noble 58

Delphi Classic=

Seventh Place=

Sports

  • NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

  • NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock

  • Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids

  • Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

    • Tri-County 43, Pioneer 42

    Hendricks County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Brownsburg 69, Cascade 15

    Danville 82, Plainfield 60

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.