Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 87, Bluffton 55

Anderson 77, Lafayette Harrison 53

Angola 73, Churubusco 36

Barr-Reeve 60, Wood Memorial 37

Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Seymour 37

Bloomfield 44, Eastern (Greene) 30

Bloomington South 74, Castle 64

Cambridge City 66, Union City 39

Carmel 52, Indpls Pike 49

Carroll (Flora) 45, Tri-Central 31

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne South 50

Cass 47, Northwestern 40

Central Noble 44, Eastside 37

Charlestown 57, Eastern (Pekin) 56

Corydon 78, Salem 66

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 55, S. Newton 36

Crothersville 78, Martinsville Tabernacle 56

Danville 69, Western Boone 43

Decatur Central 44, Greenwood 42

Delphi 61, Sheridan 55

Delta 60, Pendleton Hts. 56

Dubois 70, Vincennes Rivet 33

E. Chicago Central 81, Gary 21st Century 74

Eastern (Greentown) 63, Clinton Prairie 62

Edinburgh 64, Southwestern (Shelby) 39

Elkhart 64, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 58

Evansville Mater Dei 56, Boonville 50

Evansville Memorial 73, Evansville Harrison 53

Evansville North 71, Terre Haute South 69

Fishers 55, Avon 48

Fountain Central 42, Crawfordsville 34

Frankfort 62, Benton Central 51

Frankton 62, Blackford 45

Ft. Wayne Concordia 60, Ft. Wayne Snider 48

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 55

Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Wayne 27

    • Gibson Southern 67, Tell City 21

    Glenn 56, Triton 22

    Greensburg 48, Brownstown 45

    Hagerstown 60, Blue River 56

    Heritage 57, Woodlan 54, OT

    Heritage Hills 51, Southridge 49

    Highlands Latin, Ky. 77, Rock Creek Academy 69

    Homestead 53, Ft. Wayne North 46

    Indian Creek 66, Northview 42

    Indpls Brebeuf 38, Guerin Catholic 35

    Indpls Park Tudor 56, Bethesda Christian 55

    Indpls Riverside 79, Indpls International 56

    Jasper 53, Forest Park 42

    Jay Co. 49, S. Adams 34

    Jennings Co. 73, Floyd Central 55

    Kokomo 62, Muncie Central 38

    LaPorte 76, Michigan City 73

    LaVille 59, Argos 52

    Lafayette Catholic 51, Traders Point Christian 50

    Lafayette Jeff 76, Marion 65

    Lake Station 61, Highland 47

    Lapel 70, Daleville 48

    Lawrence Central 59, Warren Central 56

    Lawrence North 67, Indpls N. Central 66

    Lebanon 57, N. Montgomery 32

    Liberty Christian 71, Winchester 65

    Linton 47, N. Daviess 45

    Logansport 57, Twin Lakes 54

    Maconaquah 66, Western 41

    Madison-Grant 62, Eastbrook 23

    Manchester 71, Rochester 49

    Michigan City Marquette 70, S. Bend Adams 53

    Milan 52, S. Ripley 46

    Mississinewa 48, Elwood 34

    Monroe Central 59, Eastern Hancock 31

    Monrovia 72, Brown Co. 57

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 63, Harrisburg, Ill. 49

    Muncie Burris 62, Cowan 48

    Munster 63, Hobart 41

    N. Decatur 73, Morristown 41

    N. Harrison 51, Lanesville 26

    N. Newton 45, N. White 30

    New Palestine 58, Indpls Roncalli 41

    New Washington 59, Austin 56

    Noblesville 51, Franklin Central 31

    Northeastern 48, Rushville 40

    Oak Hill 62, Alexandria 23

    Orleans 63, Perry Central 21

    Owensboro, Ky. 94, Evansville Bosse 92

    Paoli 74, Springs Valley 56

    Parke Heritage 70, N. Vermillion 34

    Penn 66, Mishawaka Marian 52

    Pike Central 58, N. Knox 27

    Plainfield 50, Mooresville 48

    Portage 67, Merrillville 57

    Providence 48, Henryville 33

    Rensselaer 49, N. Judson 36

    Riverton Parke 59, N. Central (Farmersburg) 44

    Rossville 55, Clinton Central 49

    S. Bend Washington 66, Jimtown 29

    S. Putnam 63, Eminence 44

    S. Spencer 80, N. Posey 57

    S. Vermillion 47, Greencastle 45

    Scottsburg 49, S. Decatur 30

    Seeger 54, Attica 10

    Shakamak 43, White River Valley 38

    Shenandoah 81, Wes-Del 56

    Silver Creek 65, New Albany 57

    Southmont 59, Covington 48

    Southwestern (Hanover) 77, Rock Creek Academy 69

    Switzerland Co. 65, Rising Sun 45

    Terre Haute North 70, Clay City 41

    Tippecanoe Valley 62, Southwood 47

    Tri 57, Union Co. 37

    Tri-County 41, Frontier 39

    Tri-West 61, Speedway 47

    Vincennes (South Knox— 49, Vincennes 23

    W. Central 77, Pioneer 44

    W. Noble 82, Fremont 57

    W. Washington 58, Mitchell 57

    Wabash 75, N. Miami 33

    Waldron 47, Hauser 38

    Wapahani 93, Randolph Southern 54

    Warsaw 52, Concord 35

    Washington 62, Princeton 38

    Wawasee 55, Plymouth 40

    Westview 50, Fairfield 47

    Winamac 59, Caston 54

    Yorktown 51, New Castle 28

    Zionsville 52, Hamilton Southeastern 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

