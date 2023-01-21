Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 87, Bluffton 55
Anderson 77, Lafayette Harrison 53
Angola 73, Churubusco 36
Barr-Reeve 60, Wood Memorial 37
Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Seymour 37
Bloomfield 44, Eastern (Greene) 30
Bloomington South 74, Castle 64
Cambridge City 66, Union City 39
Carmel 52, Indpls Pike 49
Carroll (Flora) 45, Tri-Central 31
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, Ft. Wayne South 50
Cass 47, Northwestern 40
Central Noble 44, Eastside 37
Charlestown 57, Eastern (Pekin) 56
Corydon 78, Salem 66
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 55, S. Newton 36
Crothersville 78, Martinsville Tabernacle 56
Danville 69, Western Boone 43
Decatur Central 44, Greenwood 42
Delphi 61, Sheridan 55
Delta 60, Pendleton Hts. 56
Dubois 70, Vincennes Rivet 33
E. Chicago Central 81, Gary 21st Century 74
Eastern (Greentown) 63, Clinton Prairie 62
Edinburgh 64, Southwestern (Shelby) 39
Elkhart 64, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 58
Evansville Mater Dei 56, Boonville 50
Evansville Memorial 73, Evansville Harrison 53
Evansville North 71, Terre Haute South 69
Fishers 55, Avon 48
Fountain Central 42, Crawfordsville 34
Frankfort 62, Benton Central 51
Frankton 62, Blackford 45
Ft. Wayne Concordia 60, Ft. Wayne Snider 48
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 67, Ft. Wayne Luers 55
Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Wayne 27
Gibson Southern 67, Tell City 21
Glenn 56, Triton 22
Greensburg 48, Brownstown 45
Hagerstown 60, Blue River 56
Heritage 57, Woodlan 54, OT
Heritage Hills 51, Southridge 49
Highlands Latin, Ky. 77, Rock Creek Academy 69
Homestead 53, Ft. Wayne North 46
Indian Creek 66, Northview 42
Indpls Brebeuf 38, Guerin Catholic 35
Indpls Park Tudor 56, Bethesda Christian 55
Indpls Riverside 79, Indpls International 56
Jasper 53, Forest Park 42
Jay Co. 49, S. Adams 34
Jennings Co. 73, Floyd Central 55
Kokomo 62, Muncie Central 38
LaPorte 76, Michigan City 73
LaVille 59, Argos 52
Lafayette Catholic 51, Traders Point Christian 50
Lafayette Jeff 76, Marion 65
Lake Station 61, Highland 47
Lapel 70, Daleville 48
Lawrence Central 59, Warren Central 56
Lawrence North 67, Indpls N. Central 66
Lebanon 57, N. Montgomery 32
Liberty Christian 71, Winchester 65
Linton 47, N. Daviess 45
Logansport 57, Twin Lakes 54
Maconaquah 66, Western 41
Madison-Grant 62, Eastbrook 23
Manchester 71, Rochester 49
Michigan City Marquette 70, S. Bend Adams 53
Milan 52, S. Ripley 46
Mississinewa 48, Elwood 34
Monroe Central 59, Eastern Hancock 31
Monrovia 72, Brown Co. 57
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 63, Harrisburg, Ill. 49
Muncie Burris 62, Cowan 48
Munster 63, Hobart 41
N. Decatur 73, Morristown 41
N. Harrison 51, Lanesville 26
N. Newton 45, N. White 30
New Palestine 58, Indpls Roncalli 41
New Washington 59, Austin 56
Noblesville 51, Franklin Central 31
Northeastern 48, Rushville 40
Oak Hill 62, Alexandria 23
Orleans 63, Perry Central 21
Owensboro, Ky. 94, Evansville Bosse 92
Paoli 74, Springs Valley 56
Parke Heritage 70, N. Vermillion 34
Penn 66, Mishawaka Marian 52
Pike Central 58, N. Knox 27
Plainfield 50, Mooresville 48
Portage 67, Merrillville 57
Providence 48, Henryville 33
Rensselaer 49, N. Judson 36
Riverton Parke 59, N. Central (Farmersburg) 44
Rossville 55, Clinton Central 49
S. Bend Washington 66, Jimtown 29
S. Putnam 63, Eminence 44
S. Spencer 80, N. Posey 57
S. Vermillion 47, Greencastle 45
Scottsburg 49, S. Decatur 30
Seeger 54, Attica 10
Shakamak 43, White River Valley 38
Shenandoah 81, Wes-Del 56
Silver Creek 65, New Albany 57
Southmont 59, Covington 48
Southwestern (Hanover) 77, Rock Creek Academy 69
Switzerland Co. 65, Rising Sun 45
Terre Haute North 70, Clay City 41
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Southwood 47
Tri 57, Union Co. 37
Tri-County 41, Frontier 39
Tri-West 61, Speedway 47
Vincennes (South Knox— 49, Vincennes 23
W. Central 77, Pioneer 44
W. Noble 82, Fremont 57
W. Washington 58, Mitchell 57
Wabash 75, N. Miami 33
Waldron 47, Hauser 38
Wapahani 93, Randolph Southern 54
Warsaw 52, Concord 35
Washington 62, Princeton 38
Wawasee 55, Plymouth 40
Westview 50, Fairfield 47
Winamac 59, Caston 54
Yorktown 51, New Castle 28
Zionsville 52, Hamilton Southeastern 38
