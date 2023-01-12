Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrean 45, Kouts 18
Culver 47, Frontier 43
Danville 71, Decatur Central 65
Dixie Heights, Ky. 64, E. Central 46
Eastbrook 65, Wabash 28
Highland 55, Hammond Morton 30
Huntington North 47, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42
Lake Central 71, Gary West 15
Leo 42, Ft. Wayne North 22
Logansport 40, Rochester 30
Monroe Central 59, Union (Modoc) 34
N. Miami 43, Cass 36
Northwestern 57, Oak Hill 27
Norwell 59, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 20
S. Central (Union Mills) 66, Knox 32
Union Co. 46, Randolph Southern 28
Vincennes 52, Evansville Central 46
Warsaw 71, Mishawaka 29
Westville 54, S. Bend Career Academy 33
Marion County Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
River Forest 34, Griffith 18
Northeast Corner Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Central Noble 52, Angola 30
Eastside 67, Lakeland 57
Fairfield 57, Garrett 39
W. Noble 40, Westview 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/