Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrean 45, Kouts 18

Culver 47, Frontier 43

Danville 71, Decatur Central 65

Dixie Heights, Ky. 64, E. Central 46

Eastbrook 65, Wabash 28

Highland 55, Hammond Morton 30

Huntington North 47, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42

Lake Central 71, Gary West 15

Leo 42, Ft. Wayne North 22

Logansport 40, Rochester 30

Monroe Central 59, Union (Modoc) 34

N. Miami 43, Cass 36

Northwestern 57, Oak Hill 27

Norwell 59, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 20

S. Central (Union Mills) 66, Knox 32

Union Co. 46, Randolph Southern 28

Vincennes 52, Evansville Central 46

Warsaw 71, Mishawaka 29

Westville 54, S. Bend Career Academy 33

Marion County Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

River Forest 34, Griffith 18

Northeast Corner Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Central Noble 52, Angola 30

Eastside 67, Lakeland 57

Fairfield 57, Garrett 39

W. Noble 40, Westview 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

