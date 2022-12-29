Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon 50, Magoffin Co., Ky. 43
Blue River 77, Cambridge City 49
Carmel 48, Anderson 37
Ev. Day 75, Carlisle Co., Ky. 47
Evansville Memorial 82, Forest Park 59
Franklin 76, Shelbyville 36
Hammond Central 71, Lincoln Park, Ill. 60
Hammond Noll 77, Thornridge, Ill. 66
Homestead 83, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 50
Indpls Ritter 78, Speedway 61
Indpls Scecina 68, Providence Cristo Rey 29
Indpls Washington 77, Eminence 62
Knightstown 69, Union City 45
Lafayette Jeff 77, Lindblom, Ill. 69
McLean Co., Ky. 58, Shoals 38
Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 57, E. Central 55
Vincennes Rivet 65, Cannelton 56
Clay City Tournament=
Consolation=
N. Central (Farmersburg) 50, N. Vermillion 41
Riverton Parke 51, Mitchell 44
Semifinal=
Clay City 64, Owen Valley 50
Whiteland 81, Tri-West 57
Clinton Central Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Carroll (Flora) 58, Fountain Central 57
Semifinal=
Tipton 65, Clinton Prairie 34
Western 55, N. Judson 44
Seventh Place=
Tri-Central 84, Clinton Central 76
Third Place=
N. Judson 57, Clinton Prairie 50
Edinburgh Tournament=
Championship=
Indpls Lutheran 56, Edinburgh 46
Fifth Place=
Jac-Cen-Del 57, Hagerstown 44
Seventh Place=
Hauser 67, Victory College Prep 51
Third Place=
S. Decatur 69, Austin 51
Gibson County Classic=
Gibson Southern 53, White River Valley 40
Princeton 55, Barr-Reeve 46
Scottsburg 71, Wood Memorial 34
Scottsburg 92, Gibson Southern 63
Hebron Tournament=
First Round=
S. Bend Career Academy 58, Culver 43
Tri-County 48, Hebron 45
Highland Tournament=
First Round=
Benton Central 48, Kankakee Valley 42
Highland 54, Whiting 39
Third Place=
Kankakee Valley 75, Whiting 29
Homestead Tournament=
Pool A=
Hamilton Southeastern 62, Munster 61
Hamilton Southeastern 80, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 38
Munster 48, Homestead 37
Pool B=
Fishers 58, Mishawaka Marian 55, OT
Mishawaka Marian 39, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 33
Valparaiso 65, Fishers 61, OT
Valparaiso 71, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58
Lakeland Christian Tournament=
Championship=
Lakeland Christian 38, Bethany Christian 36
Fifth Place=
Faith Christian 71, Clinton Christian 18
Third Place=
Traders Point Christian 50, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 28
LaPorte Tournament=
Consolation=
Hanover Central 42, Kouts 35
First Round=
Logansport 50, Kouts 48
Semifinal=
LaPorte 55, Logansport 23
Lebanon Tournament=
First Round=
Gary 21st Century 64, Mooresville 56
Lebanon 73, Evansville North 55
McCutcheon 36, Indpls Perry Meridian 34
New Palestine 61, Indpls Metro 60
Miami County Tournament=
First Round=
Caston 69, N. Miami 36
Peru 67, Maconaquah 59
Monrovia Tournament=
Championship=
Bethesda Christian 48, Greenwood Christian 36
Fifth Place=
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 69, N. Putnam 50
Seventh Place=
Rising Sun 52, Union Co. 35
Third Place=
Borden 55, Monrovia 54
Morristown Tournament=
Consolation=
Milan 71, Morristown 50
S. Ripley 62, New Washington 50
First Round=
Cascade 56, Morristown 30
Covenant Christian 68, Milan 36
Indpls Chatard 57, S. Ripley 54
S. Dearborn 59, New Washington 53, 2OT
Semifinal=
Covenant Christian 49, Cascade 46
Indpls Chatard 64, S. Dearborn 36
Noblesville Tournament=
Championship=
Lawrence Central 48, Noblesville 45
Fifth Place=
Norwell 59, Castle 46
Semifinal=
Lawrence Central 64, Columbus North 42
Noblesville 61, Crown Point 44
Seventh Place=
Chesterton 53, Northridge 28
Third Place=
Columbus North 50, Crown Point 48
North Central (Indpls) Classic=
Indpls Park Tudor 62, Indpls N. Central 59
Indpls Pike 84, Jeffersonville 68
Northeastern Tournament=
Championship=
New Castle 46, Northeastern 44
Fifth Place=
Bellmont 66, Winchester 58
Seventh Place=
Ft. Wayne South 43, Blackford 38
Third Place=
Delta 56, Lapel 43
Perry-Spencer Tournament=
Consolation=
Corydon 70, Perry Central 43
Crawford Co. 35, Tell City 30
S. Spencer 66, Vincennes 46
First Round=
Boonville 72, S. Spencer 70
Corydon 73, Tell City 20
Heritage Hills 65, Vincennes 41
Perry Central 58, Crawford Co. 47
Semifinal=
Heritage Hills 65, Boonville 63
Richmond Tournament=
11th Place=
Monroe Central 51, Indianapolis Homeschool 48
Championship=
Richmond 51, Bloomington South 40
Consolation=
Greensburg 36, Heritage 33
Indpls Tindley 66, Eastern Hancock 61, 2OT
N. Decatur 60, Indianapolis Homeschool 46
Rushville 43, Monroe Central 42
Fifth Place=
Greensburg 61, Indpls Tindley 50
Ninth Place=
Rushville 68, N. Decatur 37
Semifinal=
Bloomington South 56, Lawrenceburg 38
Richmond 70, Seton Catholic 28
Seventh Place=
Eastern Hancock 61, Heritage 53
Third Place=
Lawrenceburg 54, Seton Catholic 41
Silver Creek Tournament=
Championship=
Providence 59, Silver Creek 44
Third Place=
Clarksville 79, Charlestown 65
Southridge Tournament=
Pool A=
S. Central (Elizabeth) 47, Eastern (Greene) 41
S. Central (Elizabeth) 78, Southridge 73
Southridge 56, Eastern (Greene) 36
Pool B=
Danville 78, N. Knox 45
Orleans 47, N. Knox 25
Orleans 51, Danville 38
Wabash County Tournament=
First Round=
Manchester 94, Northfield 52
Wabash 81, Southwood 51
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Consolation=
Edgewood 54, Cloverdale 36
North Vigo 68, Shakamak 34
Parke Heritage 52, Greencastle 38
Robinson, Ill. 71, S. Vermillion 60
W. Vigo 69, Northview 56
Semifinal=
Linton 62, Sullivan 52
Warsaw Classic=
Lafayette Harrison 51, Portage 50
S. Bend Washington 51, Warsaw 44
