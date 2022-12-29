AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 50, Magoffin Co., Ky. 43

Blue River 77, Cambridge City 49

Carmel 48, Anderson 37

Ev. Day 75, Carlisle Co., Ky. 47

Evansville Memorial 82, Forest Park 59

Franklin 76, Shelbyville 36

Hammond Central 71, Lincoln Park, Ill. 60

Hammond Noll 77, Thornridge, Ill. 66

Homestead 83, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 50

Indpls Ritter 78, Speedway 61

Indpls Scecina 68, Providence Cristo Rey 29

Indpls Washington 77, Eminence 62

Knightstown 69, Union City 45

Lafayette Jeff 77, Lindblom, Ill. 69

McLean Co., Ky. 58, Shoals 38

Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 57, E. Central 55

Vincennes Rivet 65, Cannelton 56

Clay City Tournament=

Consolation=

N. Central (Farmersburg) 50, N. Vermillion 41

Riverton Parke 51, Mitchell 44

Semifinal=

Clay City 64, Owen Valley 50

Whiteland 81, Tri-West 57

Clinton Central Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Carroll (Flora) 58, Fountain Central 57

Semifinal=

Tipton 65, Clinton Prairie 34

Western 55, N. Judson 44

Seventh Place=

Tri-Central 84, Clinton Central 76

Third Place=

N. Judson 57, Clinton Prairie 50

Edinburgh Tournament=

Championship=

Indpls Lutheran 56, Edinburgh 46

Fifth Place=

Jac-Cen-Del 57, Hagerstown 44

Seventh Place=

Hauser 67, Victory College Prep 51

Third Place=

S. Decatur 69, Austin 51

Gibson County Classic=

    • Gibson Southern 53, White River Valley 40

    Princeton 55, Barr-Reeve 46

    Scottsburg 71, Wood Memorial 34

    Scottsburg 92, Gibson Southern 63

    Hebron Tournament=

    First Round=

    S. Bend Career Academy 58, Culver 43

    Tri-County 48, Hebron 45

    Highland Tournament=

    First Round=

    Benton Central 48, Kankakee Valley 42

    Highland 54, Whiting 39

    Third Place=

    Kankakee Valley 75, Whiting 29

    Homestead Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Hamilton Southeastern 62, Munster 61

    Hamilton Southeastern 80, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 38

    Munster 48, Homestead 37

    Pool B=

    Fishers 58, Mishawaka Marian 55, OT

    Mishawaka Marian 39, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 33

    Valparaiso 65, Fishers 61, OT

    Valparaiso 71, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58

    Lakeland Christian Tournament=

    Championship=

    Lakeland Christian 38, Bethany Christian 36

    Fifth Place=

    Faith Christian 71, Clinton Christian 18

    Third Place=

    Traders Point Christian 50, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 28

    LaPorte Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Hanover Central 42, Kouts 35

    First Round=

    Logansport 50, Kouts 48

    Semifinal=

    LaPorte 55, Logansport 23

    Lebanon Tournament=

    First Round=

    Gary 21st Century 64, Mooresville 56

    Lebanon 73, Evansville North 55

    McCutcheon 36, Indpls Perry Meridian 34

    New Palestine 61, Indpls Metro 60

    Miami County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Caston 69, N. Miami 36

    Peru 67, Maconaquah 59

    Monrovia Tournament=

    Championship=

    Bethesda Christian 48, Greenwood Christian 36

    Fifth Place=

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 69, N. Putnam 50

    Seventh Place=

    Rising Sun 52, Union Co. 35

    Third Place=

    Borden 55, Monrovia 54

    Morristown Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Milan 71, Morristown 50

    S. Ripley 62, New Washington 50

    First Round=

    Cascade 56, Morristown 30

    Covenant Christian 68, Milan 36

    Indpls Chatard 57, S. Ripley 54

    S. Dearborn 59, New Washington 53, 2OT

    Semifinal=

    Covenant Christian 49, Cascade 46

    Indpls Chatard 64, S. Dearborn 36

    Noblesville Tournament=

    Championship=

    Lawrence Central 48, Noblesville 45

    Fifth Place=

    Norwell 59, Castle 46

    Semifinal=

    Lawrence Central 64, Columbus North 42

    Noblesville 61, Crown Point 44

    Seventh Place=

    Chesterton 53, Northridge 28

    Third Place=

    Columbus North 50, Crown Point 48

    North Central (Indpls) Classic=

    Indpls Park Tudor 62, Indpls N. Central 59

    Indpls Pike 84, Jeffersonville 68

    Northeastern Tournament=

    Championship=

    New Castle 46, Northeastern 44

    Fifth Place=

    Bellmont 66, Winchester 58

    Seventh Place=

    Ft. Wayne South 43, Blackford 38

    Third Place=

    Delta 56, Lapel 43

    Perry-Spencer Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Corydon 70, Perry Central 43

    Crawford Co. 35, Tell City 30

    S. Spencer 66, Vincennes 46

    First Round=

    Boonville 72, S. Spencer 70

    Corydon 73, Tell City 20

    Heritage Hills 65, Vincennes 41

    Perry Central 58, Crawford Co. 47

    Semifinal=

    Heritage Hills 65, Boonville 63

    Richmond Tournament=

    11th Place=

    Monroe Central 51, Indianapolis Homeschool 48

    Championship=

    Richmond 51, Bloomington South 40

    Consolation=

    Greensburg 36, Heritage 33

    Indpls Tindley 66, Eastern Hancock 61, 2OT

    N. Decatur 60, Indianapolis Homeschool 46

    Rushville 43, Monroe Central 42

    Fifth Place=

    Greensburg 61, Indpls Tindley 50

    Ninth Place=

    Rushville 68, N. Decatur 37

    Semifinal=

    Bloomington South 56, Lawrenceburg 38

    Richmond 70, Seton Catholic 28

    Seventh Place=

    Eastern Hancock 61, Heritage 53

    Third Place=

    Lawrenceburg 54, Seton Catholic 41

    Silver Creek Tournament=

    Championship=

    Providence 59, Silver Creek 44

    Third Place=

    Clarksville 79, Charlestown 65

    Southridge Tournament=

    Pool A=

    S. Central (Elizabeth) 47, Eastern (Greene) 41

    S. Central (Elizabeth) 78, Southridge 73

    Southridge 56, Eastern (Greene) 36

    Pool B=

    Danville 78, N. Knox 45

    Orleans 47, N. Knox 25

    Orleans 51, Danville 38

    Wabash County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Manchester 94, Northfield 52

    Wabash 81, Southwood 51

    Wabash Valley Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Edgewood 54, Cloverdale 36

    North Vigo 68, Shakamak 34

    Parke Heritage 52, Greencastle 38

    Robinson, Ill. 71, S. Vermillion 60

    W. Vigo 69, Northview 56

    Semifinal=

    Linton 62, Sullivan 52

    Warsaw Classic=

    Lafayette Harrison 51, Portage 50

    S. Bend Washington 51, Warsaw 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.