AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 75, Pueblo East 21

Akron 45, Idalia 35

Alexander Dawson 44, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 35

Arvada West 48, Littleton 41

Berthoud 71, Steamboat Springs 23

Bishop Machebeuf 37, Pinnacle 19

Brush 35, Sterling 31

Burlington 69, Wray 65

Caprock Academy 28, Telluride 4

Chatfield 54, Dakota Ridge 35

Cheraw 38, Evangelical Christian Academy 29

Cherry Creek 49, Pine Creek 39

Colorado Academy 59, Eagle Valley 41

Creede High School 27, Primero 24

De Beque 40, Aspen 20

Denver Christian 50, Byers 34

Discovery Canyon 62, Pueblo Centennial 20

Dove Creek 82, De Beque 23

Durango 41, Lewis-Palmer 30

Eaglecrest 37, Castle View 28

Elizabeth 41, DSST: Montview 11

FMHS 65, Ponderosa 56

Flagler 56, Calhan 25

Fort Lupton 47, Bruce Randolph 28

Fountain Valley School 50, Pikes Peak 12

Fountain-Fort Carson 57, Pueblo South 25

Garden City, Kan. 55, Coronado 34

George Washington 44, Fort Collins 24

Grand Junction 45, Carbon, Utah 36

ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Junction Central 45, Carbon, Utah 36

Greeley County, Kan. 58, Walsh 31

Green Mountain 39, Platte Valley 30

Heritage Christian Academy 47, Hoehne 31

Ignacio 45, Sanford 33

La Junta 42, Las Animas 28

Lamar 53, Swink 28

Legend 49, Loveland 20

Lone Star Consolidated 38, Union Colony Preparatory School 25

Sports

  • Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

  • Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup

  • Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

  • Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap

    • Lyons 41, Lotus School of Excellence 26

    Mancos 53, West Grand 31

    McClave 47, Elkhart, Kan. 35

    Monarch 49, Columbine 34

    Monte Vista 53, Bayfield 13

    Montrose High School 51, Faith Christian 24

    Peak to Peak 52, Rifle High School 15

    Rangely 61, North Park 19

    Rock Canyon 55, Horizon 50

    Sangre De Cristo 42, Custer County 26

    Sedgwick County 40, Pagosa Springs 36

    Simla 48, Holyoke 22

    Skyview 48, Weld Central 12

    St. Mary’s 53, Alamosa 42

    St. Mary’s Academy 46, Timnath 40

    Stratton 42, Otis 37

    Thompson Valley 45, Legacy 33

    ThunderRidge 54, Doherty 47

    University 50, Manitou Springs 26

    Valley 47, Stargate School 34

    Vista Ridge 44, The Classical Academy 36

    Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 43, Colorado Deaf and Blind School 8

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.