AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 34, Bruce Randolph 18

Arvada West 59, Skyview 33

Cheyenne Mountain 51, Coronado 41

Coal Ridge 40, Cedaredge 24

Colorado Academy 69, Northfield 57

Columbine 32, Dakota Ridge 30

Denver SST 42, Pinnacle 14

Denver West 73, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 39

Eagle Ridge Academy 35, Alexander Dawson 17

Eaton 46, Peak to Peak 35

Erie 58, Bear Creek 44

Fountain-Fort Carson 69, Sierra 23

Garden City, Kan. 57, Fairview 31

Golden 48, Elizabeth 40

Golden View Classical 48, Denver Jewish Day School 5

Grandview 49, Fort Collins 37

Greeley West 65, Greeley Central 36

Highland 45, Prospect Ridge Academy 34

Jefferson Academy 54, Valley 30

John F. Kennedy 46, Gateway 32

Kirtland Central, N.M. 94, Montezuma-Cortez 16

Legend 57, Ponderosa 28

Mesa Ridge 52, Pueblo County 45

Mountain View 59, Severance 43

Overland 55, Englewood 21

Palmer Ridge 50, The Classical Academy 47

Prairie View 49, Aurora Central 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Regis Groff 61, Aurora West 10

Riverdale Ridge 78, Niwot 17

Roosevelt 82, Skyline High School 21

Rye 54, Florence 24

Smoky Hill 58, Hinkley 23

Thompson Valley 55, Northridge 46

Windsor Charter 42, Lyons 34

Woodland Park 50, SkyView Academy 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Park vs. Encampment, Wyo., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.