Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 34, Bruce Randolph 18
Arvada West 59, Skyview 33
Cheyenne Mountain 51, Coronado 41
Coal Ridge 40, Cedaredge 24
Colorado Academy 69, Northfield 57
Columbine 32, Dakota Ridge 30
Denver SST 42, Pinnacle 14
Denver West 73, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 39
Eagle Ridge Academy 35, Alexander Dawson 17
Eaton 46, Peak to Peak 35
Erie 58, Bear Creek 44
Fountain-Fort Carson 69, Sierra 23
Garden City, Kan. 57, Fairview 31
Golden 48, Elizabeth 40
Golden View Classical 48, Denver Jewish Day School 5
Grandview 49, Fort Collins 37
Greeley West 65, Greeley Central 36
Highland 45, Prospect Ridge Academy 34
Jefferson Academy 54, Valley 30
John F. Kennedy 46, Gateway 32
Kirtland Central, N.M. 94, Montezuma-Cortez 16
Legend 57, Ponderosa 28
Mesa Ridge 52, Pueblo County 45
Mountain View 59, Severance 43
Overland 55, Englewood 21
Palmer Ridge 50, The Classical Academy 47
Prairie View 49, Aurora Central 16
Regis Groff 61, Aurora West 10
Riverdale Ridge 78, Niwot 17
Roosevelt 82, Skyline High School 21
Rye 54, Florence 24
Smoky Hill 58, Hinkley 23
Thompson Valley 55, Northridge 46
Windsor Charter 42, Lyons 34
Woodland Park 50, SkyView Academy 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Park vs. Encampment, Wyo., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/