Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 56, Fort Mill 39

Carroll County, Va. 52, Wren 34

Christ Church Episcopal 48, United Faith Christian, N.C. 18

Clinton 49, Saluda 34

Greenville 64, Gastonia Huss, N.C. 54

Indian Land 34, Airport 25

Pineville, Ky. 74, Chapman 47

Rock Hill 49, Chambers, N.C. 43

South Florence 84, Darlington 64

Timberland 62, White Knoll 35

Winder-Barrow, Ga. 55, Pendleton 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

