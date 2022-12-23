Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 56, Fort Mill 39
Carroll County, Va. 52, Wren 34
Christ Church Episcopal 48, United Faith Christian, N.C. 18
Clinton 49, Saluda 34
Greenville 64, Gastonia Huss, N.C. 54
Indian Land 34, Airport 25
Pineville, Ky. 74, Chapman 47
Rock Hill 49, Chambers, N.C. 43
South Florence 84, Darlington 64
Timberland 62, White Knoll 35
Winder-Barrow, Ga. 55, Pendleton 42
