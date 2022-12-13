AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

December 13, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Williston-Elko 21

Beaufort 50, Whale Branch 27

Carolina Christian, N.C. 29, South Pointe Christian 8

Catawba Ridge 73, Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 18

Chesnee 60, Woodruff 44

Fountain Inn 58, Greer Middle College 33

Gilbert 62, Pelion 8

Greenwood Christian 68, Whitmire 27

Hart County, Ga. 63, D.W. Daniel 47

James Island 38, Stratford 35

Lamar 33, Johnsonville 21

Latta 73, Mullins 34

Legion Collegiate 77, York Prep 14

South Florence 71, Marlboro County 39

Southside 60, Greenville Hurricanes 33

Summerville 60, Cane Bay 38

Swansea 57, North 30

Wando 42, West Ashley 17

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

