Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 54, Westfield Area 41
Altoona 61, Ellsworth 48
Appleton East 46, Neenah 38
Arrowhead 70, Waukesha South 53
Ashwaubenon 71, Green Bay Southwest 56
Assumption 67, Prentice 60
Auburndale 78, Rib Lake 60
Augusta 65, Lincoln 52
Badger 57, Wilmot Union 52
Baldwin-Woodville 64, Amery 52
Barneveld 73, Monticello 35
Belleville 67, Marshall 52
Benton 74, Shullsburg 64
Birchwood 56, Cornell 34
Black Hawk 66, Juda 44
Blair-Taylor 88, Gilmanton 54
Bloomer 77, Cadott 52
Bonduel 59, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 48
Brillion 76, Sheboygan Falls 44
Brookfield Academy 80, Destiny 39
Bruce 71, Clayton 49
Cambridge 54, Waterloo 32
Catholic Memorial 73, Waukesha North 61
Cedarburg 65, Hartford Union 54
Chilton 60, Roncalli 56
Clear Lake 61, Luck 49
Clinton 63, Jefferson 56
Colby 79, Loyal 66
Colfax 65, Glenwood City 52
Columbus 70, Poynette 43
Columbus Catholic 63, Spencer 48
Cuba City 61, Darlington 58
D.C. Everest 80, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54
De Pere 97, Green Bay Preble 33
De Soto 78, Weston 44
Denmark 75, Waupaca 40
Dodgeville 72, River Valley 52
Drummond 53, Butternut 18
Durand 60, Spring Valley 57
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Eleva-Strum 40
Eau Claire Memorial 84, New Richmond 60
Edgerton 80, Whitewater 30
Elcho 63, Goodman 47
Elkhorn Area 59, Delavan-Darien 46
Evansville 69, Big Foot 57
Fall Creek 71, Thorp 43
Fennimore 64, Boscobel 41
Flambeau 45, New Auburn 37
Fond du Lac 94, Appleton West 63
Fox Valley Lutheran 79, Marinette 46
Germantown 67, Menomonee Falls 55
Gibraltar 58, Algoma 53
Gilmanton 62, Independence 60
Grafton 62, West Bend West 56
Grantsburg 48, Frederic 38
Greenfield 66, South Milwaukee 62
Hamilton 73, West Allis Nathan Hale 61
Hilbert 71, Ozaukee 55
Holmen 80, Sparta 65
Homestead 57, Whitefish Bay 53
Hortonville 73, Kimberly 60
Howards Grove 73, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 52
Hudson 70, Menomonie 40
Hurley 63, Washburn 55
Iowa-Grant 62, Riverdale 42
Kaukauna 68, Appleton North 65
Kenosha Indian Trail 86, Fuller Collegiate 70
Kewaskum 69, Ripon 51
Kewaunee 74, Sturgeon Bay 49
Kickapoo 74, La Farge 61
Kiel 72, New Holstein 57
Ladysmith 74, Hayward 32
Lake Mills 71, Lodi 56
Little Chute 64, Clintonville 26
Luxemburg-Casco 77, Oconto Falls 64
Madison La Follette 78, Janesville Craig 70
Manawa 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 58
Manitowoc Lincoln 78, Bay Port 68
Manitowoc Lutheran 61, Reedsville 56
Marathon 76, Athens 65
Marion 73, White Lake 49
Marshall 81, Milwaukee Juneau 71
Marshfield 65, Merrill 46
Martin Luther 74, Racine Lutheran 68
McDonell Central 73, Regis 55
McFarland 77, Brodhead 47
Medford Area 73, Lakeland 72
Melrose-Mindoro 62, Independence 43
Milwaukee Golda Meir 84, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 68
Milwaukee Hamilton 89, Milwaukee Riverside University 56
Milwaukee Lutheran 96, Brown Deer 65
Milwaukee Madison 91, Milwaukee Arts 57
Milwaukee Vincent 75, Milwaukee Juneau 52
Mondovi 79, Boyceville 64
Mosinee 77, Antigo 39
Mukwonago 68, Kettle Moraine 64
Necedah 72, Wonewoc-Center 18
Neillsville 71, Greenwood 31
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Wisconsin Lutheran 38
New Glarus 78, Wisconsin Heights 59
Niagara 53, Oneida Nation 48
North Crawford 67, Ithaca 58
Northland Lutheran 65, Wild Rose 49
Oakfield 55, Cambria-Friesland 43
Oconto 86, Sevastopol 45
Onalaska 48, La Crosse Central 46
Oostburg 61, Sheboygan Christian 41
Oregon 68, DeForest 65
Osceola 78, Saint Croix Central 48
Oshkosh North 53, Oshkosh West 50
Osseo-Fairchild 65, Stanley-Boyd 63
Pacelli 69, Rosholt 25
Peshtigo 74, Menominee, Mich. 54
Pius XI Catholic 86, West Allis Central 70
Platteville 72, Lancaster 42
Port Edwards 43, Almond-Bancroft 40
Potosi 68, Highland 45
Prairie du Chien 61, Richland Center 56
Prescott 78, Somerset 72
Pulaski 62, Sheboygan South 37
Racine St. Catherine’s 69, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50
Random Lake 69, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57
Rice Lake 71, Eau Claire North 67
River Falls 67, Chippewa Falls 54
River Ridge 67, Cassville 36
Saint Thomas More 85, Racine Lutheran 76
Seneca 73, Wauzeka-Steuben 65
Sheboygan Area Luth. 65, Kohler 61
Shiocton 66, Amherst 52
Shoreland Lutheran 51, Catholic Central 32
Shorewood 67, Cudahy 55
Siren 53, Turtle Lake 48
South Shore 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 34
Southern Door 76, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 72
St. Croix Falls 42, Barron 33
St. Mary Catholic 98, Mishicot 40
Stevens Point 87, Wausau East 55
Stoughton 77, Portage 60
Stratford 56, Phillips 46
Sun Prairie West 85, Beloit Memorial 71
Superior 76, Cloquet, Minn. 48
Turner 95, East Troy 65
Verona Area 76, Janesville Parker 69
Wausau West 68, Rhinelander 47
Wausaukee 69, Suring 60
Wautoma 72, Mauston 57
Wauwatosa West 91, Marquette University 82
Webster 67, Shell Lake 49
Westosha Central 57, Union Grove 54, OT
Whitnall 67, New Berlin West 51
Winneconne 69, Waupun 66
Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 35
Wrightstown 68, Freedom 66
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tigerton vs. Bowler, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/