AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 54, Westfield Area 41

Altoona 61, Ellsworth 48

Appleton East 46, Neenah 38

Arrowhead 70, Waukesha South 53

Ashwaubenon 71, Green Bay Southwest 56

Assumption 67, Prentice 60

Auburndale 78, Rib Lake 60

Augusta 65, Lincoln 52

Badger 57, Wilmot Union 52

Baldwin-Woodville 64, Amery 52

Barneveld 73, Monticello 35

Belleville 67, Marshall 52

Benton 74, Shullsburg 64

Birchwood 56, Cornell 34

Black Hawk 66, Juda 44

Blair-Taylor 88, Gilmanton 54

Bloomer 77, Cadott 52

Bonduel 59, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 48

Brillion 76, Sheboygan Falls 44

Brookfield Academy 80, Destiny 39

Bruce 71, Clayton 49

Cambridge 54, Waterloo 32

Catholic Memorial 73, Waukesha North 61

Cedarburg 65, Hartford Union 54

Chilton 60, Roncalli 56

Clear Lake 61, Luck 49

Clinton 63, Jefferson 56

Colby 79, Loyal 66

Colfax 65, Glenwood City 52

Columbus 70, Poynette 43

Columbus Catholic 63, Spencer 48

Cuba City 61, Darlington 58

ADVERTISEMENT

D.C. Everest 80, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54

De Pere 97, Green Bay Preble 33

De Soto 78, Weston 44

Denmark 75, Waupaca 40

Dodgeville 72, River Valley 52

Drummond 53, Butternut 18

Durand 60, Spring Valley 57

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 62, Eleva-Strum 40

Eau Claire Memorial 84, New Richmond 60

Edgerton 80, Whitewater 30

Sports

  • AP source: McBride out as US men's soccer general manager

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

  • Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    • Elcho 63, Goodman 47

    Elkhorn Area 59, Delavan-Darien 46

    Evansville 69, Big Foot 57

    Fall Creek 71, Thorp 43

    Fennimore 64, Boscobel 41

    Flambeau 45, New Auburn 37

    Fond du Lac 94, Appleton West 63

    Fox Valley Lutheran 79, Marinette 46

    Germantown 67, Menomonee Falls 55

    Gibraltar 58, Algoma 53

    Gilmanton 62, Independence 60

    Grafton 62, West Bend West 56

    Grantsburg 48, Frederic 38

    Greenfield 66, South Milwaukee 62

    Hamilton 73, West Allis Nathan Hale 61

    Hilbert 71, Ozaukee 55

    Holmen 80, Sparta 65

    Homestead 57, Whitefish Bay 53

    Hortonville 73, Kimberly 60

    Howards Grove 73, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 52

    Hudson 70, Menomonie 40

    Hurley 63, Washburn 55

    Iowa-Grant 62, Riverdale 42

    Kaukauna 68, Appleton North 65

    Kenosha Indian Trail 86, Fuller Collegiate 70

    Kewaskum 69, Ripon 51

    Kewaunee 74, Sturgeon Bay 49

    Kickapoo 74, La Farge 61

    Kiel 72, New Holstein 57

    Ladysmith 74, Hayward 32

    Lake Mills 71, Lodi 56

    Little Chute 64, Clintonville 26

    Luxemburg-Casco 77, Oconto Falls 64

    Madison La Follette 78, Janesville Craig 70

    Manawa 76, Weyauwega-Fremont 58

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Manitowoc Lincoln 78, Bay Port 68

    Manitowoc Lutheran 61, Reedsville 56

    Marathon 76, Athens 65

    Marion 73, White Lake 49

    Marshall 81, Milwaukee Juneau 71

    Marshfield 65, Merrill 46

    Martin Luther 74, Racine Lutheran 68

    McDonell Central 73, Regis 55

    McFarland 77, Brodhead 47

    Medford Area 73, Lakeland 72

    Melrose-Mindoro 62, Independence 43

    Milwaukee Golda Meir 84, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 68

    Milwaukee Hamilton 89, Milwaukee Riverside University 56

    Milwaukee Lutheran 96, Brown Deer 65

    Milwaukee Madison 91, Milwaukee Arts 57

    Milwaukee Vincent 75, Milwaukee Juneau 52

    Mondovi 79, Boyceville 64

    Mosinee 77, Antigo 39

    Mukwonago 68, Kettle Moraine 64

    Necedah 72, Wonewoc-Center 18

    Neillsville 71, Greenwood 31

    New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Wisconsin Lutheran 38

    New Glarus 78, Wisconsin Heights 59

    Niagara 53, Oneida Nation 48

    ADVERTISEMENT

    North Crawford 67, Ithaca 58

    Northland Lutheran 65, Wild Rose 49

    Oakfield 55, Cambria-Friesland 43

    Oconto 86, Sevastopol 45

    Onalaska 48, La Crosse Central 46

    Oostburg 61, Sheboygan Christian 41

    Oregon 68, DeForest 65

    Osceola 78, Saint Croix Central 48

    Oshkosh North 53, Oshkosh West 50

    Osseo-Fairchild 65, Stanley-Boyd 63

    Pacelli 69, Rosholt 25

    Peshtigo 74, Menominee, Mich. 54

    Pius XI Catholic 86, West Allis Central 70

    Platteville 72, Lancaster 42

    Port Edwards 43, Almond-Bancroft 40

    Potosi 68, Highland 45

    Prairie du Chien 61, Richland Center 56

    Prescott 78, Somerset 72

    Pulaski 62, Sheboygan South 37

    Racine St. Catherine’s 69, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50

    Random Lake 69, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57

    Rice Lake 71, Eau Claire North 67

    River Falls 67, Chippewa Falls 54

    River Ridge 67, Cassville 36

    Saint Thomas More 85, Racine Lutheran 76

    Seneca 73, Wauzeka-Steuben 65

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 65, Kohler 61

    Shiocton 66, Amherst 52

    Shoreland Lutheran 51, Catholic Central 32

    Shorewood 67, Cudahy 55

    Siren 53, Turtle Lake 48

    ADVERTISEMENT

    South Shore 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 34

    Southern Door 76, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 72

    St. Croix Falls 42, Barron 33

    St. Mary Catholic 98, Mishicot 40

    Stevens Point 87, Wausau East 55

    Stoughton 77, Portage 60

    Stratford 56, Phillips 46

    Sun Prairie West 85, Beloit Memorial 71

    Superior 76, Cloquet, Minn. 48

    Turner 95, East Troy 65

    Verona Area 76, Janesville Parker 69

    Wausau West 68, Rhinelander 47

    Wausaukee 69, Suring 60

    Wautoma 72, Mauston 57

    Wauwatosa West 91, Marquette University 82

    Webster 67, Shell Lake 49

    Westosha Central 57, Union Grove 54, OT

    Whitnall 67, New Berlin West 51

    Winneconne 69, Waupun 66

    Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 35

    Wrightstown 68, Freedom 66

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Tigerton vs. Bowler, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.