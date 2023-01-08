Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 70, Delta 48
Arvada 61, Platte Canyon 60
Briggsdale 78, Stratton 65
Burlington 73, Elbert 41
Caliche 57, Weldon Valley 16
Centennial 54, South Baca 34
Cheyenne Wells 49, Springfield 30
Clear Creek 44, South Park 41
Coal Ridge 61, Moffat County 52
Colorado Academy 72, The Academy 45
DSST: Montview 65, Lake County 60
Denver SST 63, Thornton 38
Denver South 73, J.K. Mullen 66
Douglas County 62, Grandview 60
Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 65, Wray 45
Eads 40, Walsh 37
Eagle Ridge Academy 65, Jefferson Academy 42
Eaton 72, Platte Valley 70
Evangelical Christian Academy 59, Sierra Grande 26
FMHS 55, Chatfield 52
Fairview 56, Legacy 51
Far Northeast 67, Manual 60
Flagler 43, Gilpin County 32
Fountain-Fort Carson 81, Pueblo Central 69
Gateway 62, Castle View 61
Genoa-Hugo 55, Calhan 27
Grand Junction 65, Battle Mountain 32
Grand Valley 55, Gunnison 46
Hanover 44, Deer Trail 11
Harrison 69, Mitchell 18
Highland 65, Yuma 62
Holly 49, Fowler 43
Horizon 44, Boulder 43
Kent Denver 84, Peak to Peak 66
La Veta 49, Granada 47
Limon 66, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 23
Lincoln 63, Arrupe Jesuit 29
Mancos 81, Creede High School 14
Merino 62, Peetz 22
Middle Park 68, Bruce Randolph 63
Monarch 64, Northglenn 37
Mountain Vista 84, Eaglecrest 76, OT
Nederland 59, Cripple Creek-Victor 38
Northfield 58, Ponderosa 53
Palisade 56, Rifle High School 19
Palmer 79, Liberty 66
Peyton 71, Center 39
Poudre 71, Prairie View 44
Pueblo County 65, Skyview 45
Resurrection Christian 55, Centaurus 44
Rock Canyon 67, Valor Christian 55
Roswell, N.M. 65, Pueblo Centennial 57
Simla 53, McClave 45
Stargate School 78, Regis Groff 33
Steamboat Springs 43, Aspen 29
Vail Christian 55, De Beque 42
Vista Ridge 61, Lewis-Palmer 46
James Johnson Winter Classic=
Rock Springs, Wyo. 62, Bear Creek 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/