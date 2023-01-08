AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 70, Delta 48

Arvada 61, Platte Canyon 60

Briggsdale 78, Stratton 65

Burlington 73, Elbert 41

Caliche 57, Weldon Valley 16

Centennial 54, South Baca 34

Cheyenne Wells 49, Springfield 30

Clear Creek 44, South Park 41

Coal Ridge 61, Moffat County 52

Colorado Academy 72, The Academy 45

DSST: Montview 65, Lake County 60

Denver SST 63, Thornton 38

Denver South 73, J.K. Mullen 66

Douglas County 62, Grandview 60

Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 65, Wray 45

Eads 40, Walsh 37

Eagle Ridge Academy 65, Jefferson Academy 42

Eaton 72, Platte Valley 70

Evangelical Christian Academy 59, Sierra Grande 26

FMHS 55, Chatfield 52

Fairview 56, Legacy 51

Far Northeast 67, Manual 60

Flagler 43, Gilpin County 32

Fountain-Fort Carson 81, Pueblo Central 69

Gateway 62, Castle View 61

Genoa-Hugo 55, Calhan 27

Grand Junction 65, Battle Mountain 32

Grand Valley 55, Gunnison 46

Hanover 44, Deer Trail 11

Harrison 69, Mitchell 18

ADVERTISEMENT

Highland 65, Yuma 62

Holly 49, Fowler 43

Horizon 44, Boulder 43

Kent Denver 84, Peak to Peak 66

La Veta 49, Granada 47

Limon 66, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 23

Lincoln 63, Arrupe Jesuit 29

Mancos 81, Creede High School 14

Merino 62, Peetz 22

Middle Park 68, Bruce Randolph 63

Monarch 64, Northglenn 37

Mountain Vista 84, Eaglecrest 76, OT

Sports

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

  • NFL playoffs: Packed Week 18 slate will decide playoff field

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    • Nederland 59, Cripple Creek-Victor 38

    Northfield 58, Ponderosa 53

    Palisade 56, Rifle High School 19

    Palmer 79, Liberty 66

    Peyton 71, Center 39

    Poudre 71, Prairie View 44

    Pueblo County 65, Skyview 45

    Resurrection Christian 55, Centaurus 44

    Rock Canyon 67, Valor Christian 55

    Roswell, N.M. 65, Pueblo Centennial 57

    Simla 53, McClave 45

    Stargate School 78, Regis Groff 33

    Steamboat Springs 43, Aspen 29

    Vail Christian 55, De Beque 42

    Vista Ridge 61, Lewis-Palmer 46

    James Johnson Winter Classic=

    Rock Springs, Wyo. 62, Bear Creek 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.