Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 33, Sedgwick County 27
Alamosa 45, Sanford 29
Arvada West 65, Brighton 32
Bear Creek 66, Conifer 11
Berthoud 55, Glenwood Springs 51
Branson/Kim 46, Primero 13
Broomfield 68, Mountain Range 6
Cedaredge 45, Plateau Valley 30
Centauri 40, Delta 33
Cherry Creek 59, Regis Jesuit 57
D’Evelyn 72, Pomona 21
Doherty 61, Air Academy 49
Douglas County 60, Grand Junction Central 38
Elizabeth 48, Discovery Canyon 37
Ellicott 51, La Junta 26
Faith Christian 50, Addenbrooke Classical 24
Falcon 50, Rampart 38
George Washington 89, Ponderosa 35
Gilpin County 39, Arickaree High School 24
Golden View Classical 34, Belleview Christian 26
Granada 53, Springfield 44
Grand Valley 60, Coal Ridge 37
Haxtun 54, Prairie 19
Highland 60, Sterling 46
Hoehne 77, Swallows Charter Academy 18
Kit Carson 28, Eads 19
Lowndes, Ga. 43, Denver East 27
Manitou Springs 70, James Irwin Charter School 5
Mead 57, Longmont 39
Moffat County 54, Middle Park 20
Monarch 48, Ralston Valley 35
Mountain View 41, Northridge 23
Olathe 54, Gunnison 53
Otis 77, Bethune 12
Resurrection Christian 66, Flatirons Academy 64
Riverdale Ridge 65, Thompson Valley 40
Rock Canyon 82, Smoky Hill 22
Rocky Mountain 60, Loveland 33
Severance 76, Fort Morgan 13
South Baca 30, Walsh 24
St. Francis, Kan. 38, Idalia 37
The Vanguard School 85, Atlas 18
Timnath 76, Poudre 11
University 52, Brush 25
Vista PEAK 49, Skyview 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/