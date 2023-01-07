AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron 33, Sedgwick County 27

Alamosa 45, Sanford 29

Arvada West 65, Brighton 32

Bear Creek 66, Conifer 11

Berthoud 55, Glenwood Springs 51

Branson/Kim 46, Primero 13

Broomfield 68, Mountain Range 6

Cedaredge 45, Plateau Valley 30

Centauri 40, Delta 33

Cherry Creek 59, Regis Jesuit 57

D’Evelyn 72, Pomona 21

Doherty 61, Air Academy 49

Douglas County 60, Grand Junction Central 38

Elizabeth 48, Discovery Canyon 37

Ellicott 51, La Junta 26

Faith Christian 50, Addenbrooke Classical 24

Falcon 50, Rampart 38

George Washington 89, Ponderosa 35

Gilpin County 39, Arickaree High School 24

Golden View Classical 34, Belleview Christian 26

Granada 53, Springfield 44

Grand Valley 60, Coal Ridge 37

Haxtun 54, Prairie 19

Highland 60, Sterling 46

Hoehne 77, Swallows Charter Academy 18

Kit Carson 28, Eads 19

Lowndes, Ga. 43, Denver East 27

Manitou Springs 70, James Irwin Charter School 5

Mead 57, Longmont 39

Moffat County 54, Middle Park 20

Monarch 48, Ralston Valley 35

Mountain View 41, Northridge 23

Olathe 54, Gunnison 53

Otis 77, Bethune 12

Resurrection Christian 66, Flatirons Academy 64

Riverdale Ridge 65, Thompson Valley 40

Rock Canyon 82, Smoky Hill 22

Rocky Mountain 60, Loveland 33

Severance 76, Fort Morgan 13

    • South Baca 30, Walsh 24

    St. Francis, Kan. 38, Idalia 37

    The Vanguard School 85, Atlas 18

    Timnath 76, Poudre 11

    University 52, Brush 25

    Vista PEAK 49, Skyview 27

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

