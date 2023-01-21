Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 55, Pinckney 51, OT
Ann Arbor Huron 52, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30
Ann Arbor Skyline 54, Dexter 23
Armada 51, Yale 36
Battle Creek Lakeview 60, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 57
Bedford 63, Monroe 43
Belleville 68, Livonia Churchill 24
Birmingham Seaholm 54, Oxford 51
Brownstown Woodhaven 63, Allen Park 31
Cadillac 38, Traverse City West 28
Chesaning 68, Otisville Lakeville 32
Coldwater 50, Jackson Lumen Christi 45
Coopersville 46, Allendale 33
Dearborn Fordson 43, Franklin LIVONIA MI 37
Decatur 52, Lawrence 39
Dryden 63, Deckerville 44
Durand 73, Byron 23
Flint Hamady 82, Burton Madison 63
Frankenmuth 50, Alma 34
Garber 71, Birch Run 44
Grand Blanc 67, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56
Grand Rapids Christian 53, Lowell 45
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 46, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 35
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 55, Greenville 45
Grand Rapids Northview 52, Byron Center 39
Grand Rapids South Christian 54, Wayland Union 48
Grandville 66, Grand Haven 53
Grosse Ile 66, Airport 44
Hamilton 63, Spring Lake 48
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 71, Pontiac A&T 21
Hillman 69, Fairview 15
Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Holland Christian 41
Indian River-Inland Lakes 76, Central Lake 52
Kalamazoo Christian 33, Schoolcraft 16
Lake Fenton 73, Goodrich 65
Lansing Catholic 49, Portland 37
Livonia Stevenson 71, Westland John Glenn 42
Marquette 64, Sault Ste Marie 62
Montague 64, Oakridge High School 34
Negaunee 50, Westwood 47
New Haven 55, Romeo 46
Newaygo 45, Lakeview 44, OT
Niles 48, Plainwell 35
North Muskegon 64, Ravenna 35
Ovid-Elsie 76, Montrose 47
Portage Northern 34, Stevensville Lakeshore 33
Riverview 74, Monroe Jefferson 51
Saginaw Nouvel 61, Ithaca 51
St. Johns 73, Fowlerville 49
St. Joseph 57, Portage Central 42
Standish-Sterling Central 75, Millington 58
Sturgis 45, Three Rivers 42
Taylor Trillium Academy 71, Taylor Prep 41
Traverse City Central 72, Petoskey 59
Troy 76, Farmington 55
Watervliet 59, Coloma 31
West Bloomfield 56, Birmingham Groves 49
Whitehall 71, Muskegon Orchard View 46
Zeeland East 65, Muskegon Mona Shores 52
Zeeland West 47, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/