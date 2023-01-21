AP NEWS
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
January 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 55, Pinckney 51, OT

Ann Arbor Huron 52, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30

Ann Arbor Skyline 54, Dexter 23

Armada 51, Yale 36

Battle Creek Lakeview 60, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 57

Bedford 63, Monroe 43

Belleville 68, Livonia Churchill 24

Birmingham Seaholm 54, Oxford 51

Brownstown Woodhaven 63, Allen Park 31

Cadillac 38, Traverse City West 28

Chesaning 68, Otisville Lakeville 32

Coldwater 50, Jackson Lumen Christi 45

Coopersville 46, Allendale 33

Dearborn Fordson 43, Franklin LIVONIA MI 37

Decatur 52, Lawrence 39

Dryden 63, Deckerville 44

Durand 73, Byron 23

Flint Hamady 82, Burton Madison 63

Frankenmuth 50, Alma 34

Garber 71, Birch Run 44

Grand Blanc 67, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56

Grand Rapids Christian 53, Lowell 45

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 46, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 35

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 55, Greenville 45

Grand Rapids Northview 52, Byron Center 39

Grand Rapids South Christian 54, Wayland Union 48

Grandville 66, Grand Haven 53

Grosse Ile 66, Airport 44

Hamilton 63, Spring Lake 48

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 71, Pontiac A&T 21

Hillman 69, Fairview 15

Hudsonville Unity Christian 52, Holland Christian 41

Indian River-Inland Lakes 76, Central Lake 52

Kalamazoo Christian 33, Schoolcraft 16

    • Lake Fenton 73, Goodrich 65

    Lansing Catholic 49, Portland 37

    Livonia Stevenson 71, Westland John Glenn 42

    Marquette 64, Sault Ste Marie 62

    Montague 64, Oakridge High School 34

    Negaunee 50, Westwood 47

    New Haven 55, Romeo 46

    Newaygo 45, Lakeview 44, OT

    Niles 48, Plainwell 35

    North Muskegon 64, Ravenna 35

    Ovid-Elsie 76, Montrose 47

    Portage Northern 34, Stevensville Lakeshore 33

    Riverview 74, Monroe Jefferson 51

    Saginaw Nouvel 61, Ithaca 51

    St. Johns 73, Fowlerville 49

    St. Joseph 57, Portage Central 42

    Standish-Sterling Central 75, Millington 58

    Sturgis 45, Three Rivers 42

    Taylor Trillium Academy 71, Taylor Prep 41

    Traverse City Central 72, Petoskey 59

    Troy 76, Farmington 55

    Watervliet 59, Coloma 31

    West Bloomfield 56, Birmingham Groves 49

    Whitehall 71, Muskegon Orchard View 46

    Zeeland East 65, Muskegon Mona Shores 52

    Zeeland West 47, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

