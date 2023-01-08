Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airport 45, Ida 43
Birmingham Brother Rice 59, East Kentwood 39
Bloomfield Christian 58, Livingston Christian 36
Brimley 47, Flint International 45
Centreville 59, Colon 42
Chelsea 75, Williamston 49
Dansville 55, Lenawee Christian 47
Detroit Cass Tech 88, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 68
Flint Beecher 77, Saginaw Arthur Hill 44
Flint Hamady 70, Hamtramck 55
Grand Blanc 65, East Lansing 51
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 56, Traverse City Central 52
Jackson 78, Concord 59
Jackson Prep 53, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 46
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 58, Creative Technology Academy 15
Lansing Christian 61, Fowler 52
Lansing Waverly 73, Detroit Ford 59
Merritt Academy 77, Vandercook Lake Jackson 38
Muskegon 62, Ferndale 51
River Rouge 59, Ypsilanti Lincoln 49
Saginaw 55, Westland John Glenn 51
St. Mary’s Prep 67, Detroit U-D Jesuit 64
Summit Academy North 73, Southfield 21
