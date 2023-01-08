AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airport 45, Ida 43

Birmingham Brother Rice 59, East Kentwood 39

Bloomfield Christian 58, Livingston Christian 36

Brimley 47, Flint International 45

Centreville 59, Colon 42

Chelsea 75, Williamston 49

Dansville 55, Lenawee Christian 47

Detroit Cass Tech 88, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 68

Flint Beecher 77, Saginaw Arthur Hill 44

Flint Hamady 70, Hamtramck 55

Grand Blanc 65, East Lansing 51

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 56, Traverse City Central 52

Jackson 78, Concord 59

Jackson Prep 53, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 46

Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 58, Creative Technology Academy 15

Lansing Christian 61, Fowler 52

Lansing Waverly 73, Detroit Ford 59

Merritt Academy 77, Vandercook Lake Jackson 38

Muskegon 62, Ferndale 51

River Rouge 59, Ypsilanti Lincoln 49

Saginaw 55, Westland John Glenn 51

St. Mary’s Prep 67, Detroit U-D Jesuit 64

Summit Academy North 73, Southfield 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

