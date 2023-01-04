AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austin 65, S. Central (Elizabeth) 32

Bedford N. Lawrence 52, Jennings Co. 39

Bethany Christian 50, Lakewood Park 27

Blackford 57, Delta 27

Bloomington South 56, Brown Co. 31

Bluffton 56, Northfield 33

Boone Grove 39, Illiana Christian 34

Boonville 53, Tecumseh 52, OT

Borden 54, Salem 53, OT

Brownstown 51, Madison 39

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Norwell 57

Cass 24, Oak Hill 14

Caston 47, Clinton Central 46

Central Noble 59, Bremen 37

Corydon 46, Silver Creek 44

Crawfordsville 62, Sheridan 31

DeKalb 38, Eastside 35

Eastern (Pekin) 60, New Albany 44

Eastern Hancock 47, Blue River 40

Fairfield 56, Garrett 28

Fishers 66, Indpls Pike 42

Forest Park 33, Dubois 23

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 54, W. Noble 36

Ft. Wayne North 41, Heritage 27

Ft. Wayne Northrop 41, Heritage 27

Gibson Southern 71, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 26

Greencastle 79, Clay City 43

Henryville 56, Crothersville 9

Hobart 59, Hammond Morton 57

Homestead 58, Indpls N. Central 53

Huntington North 52, Eastbrook 30

Indian Creek 58, Southport 41

Indpls Scecina 60, Indpls Tindley 33

Jay Co. 62, Ft. Wayne Concordia 48

LaVille 66, S. Bend Career Academy 25

Lake Central 67, Kankakee Valley 39

Leo 56, Prairie Hts. 30

Mishawaka Marian 55, Goshen 48

Mooresville 41, Indpls Cathedral 33

    • Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 57, E. Central 46

    N. Montgomery 42, N. Putnam 32

    Noblesville 75, Indpls Ben Davis 59

    NorthWood 43, Glenn 38

    Paoli 48, Perry Central 30

    Penn 62, New Prairie 32

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 70, Indiana Math and Science Academy 25

    Rossville 35, Bethesda Christian 25

    S. Bend Clay 29, S. Bend Trinity 20

    S. Central (Union Mills) 52, Lake Station 45

    S. Spencer 60, Evansville Christian 52

    Scottsburg 49, Seymour 39

    Seeger 57, Covington 32

    Southern Wells 42, Daleville 37

    Tipton 58, Mississinewa 36

    Tri-Township 80, River Forest 37

    Twin Lakes 75, Frontier 14

    Wapahani 66, Wes-Del 19

    Washington 47, Southridge 38

    Washington Twp. 65, Whiting 26

    Western 59, University 57

    Yorktown 59, Muncie Central 32

    Hendricks County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Brownsburg 67, Cascade 46

    Danville 54, Plainfield 48

    South Ripley Tournament=

    First Round=

    Batesville 56, Jac-Cen-Del 43

    S. Ripley 44, Milan 29

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.