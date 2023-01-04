Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austin 65, S. Central (Elizabeth) 32
Bedford N. Lawrence 52, Jennings Co. 39
Bethany Christian 50, Lakewood Park 27
Blackford 57, Delta 27
Bloomington South 56, Brown Co. 31
Bluffton 56, Northfield 33
Boone Grove 39, Illiana Christian 34
Boonville 53, Tecumseh 52, OT
Borden 54, Salem 53, OT
Brownstown 51, Madison 39
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Norwell 57
Cass 24, Oak Hill 14
Caston 47, Clinton Central 46
Central Noble 59, Bremen 37
Corydon 46, Silver Creek 44
Crawfordsville 62, Sheridan 31
DeKalb 38, Eastside 35
Eastern (Pekin) 60, New Albany 44
Eastern Hancock 47, Blue River 40
Fairfield 56, Garrett 28
Fishers 66, Indpls Pike 42
Forest Park 33, Dubois 23
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 54, W. Noble 36
Ft. Wayne North 41, Heritage 27
Ft. Wayne Northrop 41, Heritage 27
Gibson Southern 71, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 26
Greencastle 79, Clay City 43
Henryville 56, Crothersville 9
Hobart 59, Hammond Morton 57
Homestead 58, Indpls N. Central 53
Huntington North 52, Eastbrook 30
Indian Creek 58, Southport 41
Indpls Scecina 60, Indpls Tindley 33
Jay Co. 62, Ft. Wayne Concordia 48
LaVille 66, S. Bend Career Academy 25
Lake Central 67, Kankakee Valley 39
Leo 56, Prairie Hts. 30
Mishawaka Marian 55, Goshen 48
Mooresville 41, Indpls Cathedral 33
Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 57, E. Central 46
N. Montgomery 42, N. Putnam 32
Noblesville 75, Indpls Ben Davis 59
NorthWood 43, Glenn 38
Paoli 48, Perry Central 30
Penn 62, New Prairie 32
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 70, Indiana Math and Science Academy 25
Rossville 35, Bethesda Christian 25
S. Bend Clay 29, S. Bend Trinity 20
S. Central (Union Mills) 52, Lake Station 45
S. Spencer 60, Evansville Christian 52
Scottsburg 49, Seymour 39
Seeger 57, Covington 32
Southern Wells 42, Daleville 37
Tipton 58, Mississinewa 36
Tri-Township 80, River Forest 37
Twin Lakes 75, Frontier 14
Wapahani 66, Wes-Del 19
Washington 47, Southridge 38
Washington Twp. 65, Whiting 26
Western 59, University 57
Yorktown 59, Muncie Central 32
Hendricks County Tournament=
First Round=
Brownsburg 67, Cascade 46
Danville 54, Plainfield 48
South Ripley Tournament=
First Round=
Batesville 56, Jac-Cen-Del 43
S. Ripley 44, Milan 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/