Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 30, Tri-Center, Neola 24

AGWSR, Ackley 45, South Hardin 41

Alburnett 44, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 33

Algona 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 21

Alta-Aurelia 68, Southeast Valley 55

Ankeny 79, Urbandale 42

Ankeny Christian Academy 52, Diagonal 37

Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 49

Assumption, Davenport 51, Bettendorf 48

Atlantic 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 24

Bishop Garrigan 88, West Hancock, Britt 23

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Harrisburg, S.D. 40

Burlington Notre Dame 64, New London 33

Carlisle 57, Carroll 52

Cedar Falls 53, Linn-Mar, Marion 45

Center Point-Urbana 45, Monticello 39

Central City 61, Easton Valley 52

Central Elkader 63, MFL-Mar-Mac 45

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 27

Collins-Maxwell 34, Waterloo Christian School 31

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39, Hillcrest Academy 18

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35, Nebraska City, Neb. 22

Creston 57, Denison-Schleswig 49

Dallas Center-Grimes 52, Indianola 41

Decorah 60, Waverly-Shell Rock 48

Des Moines, Lincoln 53, Ottumwa 43

Des Moines, North 57, Des Moines, East 28

Dike-New Hartford 61, Aplington-Parkersburg 28

East Buchanan, Winthrop 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 31

East Mills 54, Sidney 51

    • East Union, Afton 47, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40

    Emmetsburg 40, East Sac County 27

    Epworth, Western Dubuque 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 58

    Forest City 48, Lake Mills 44

    Galesburg Christian High School, Ill. 49, Morning Star 27

    Gilbert 60, Boone 26

    Glidden-Ralston 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 53

    Grundy Center 44, BCLUW, Conrad 18

    Hinton 69, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35

    Holy Trinity 36, Central Lee, Donnellson 29

    Hudson 60, Denver 56

    Humboldt 58, Webster City 40

    Independence 59, South Tama County, Tama 23

    Interstate 35,Truro 49, Pleasantville 47

    Knoxville 36, Albia 34

    Lewis Central 57, Clarinda 31

    Logan-Magnolia 54, Riverside, Oakland 27

    Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, Lisbon 29

    Mason City 68, Fort Dodge 43

    Melcher-Dallas 64, Orient-Macksburg 39

    Montezuma 45, English Valleys, North English 40

    Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 60, Moulton-Udell 24

    Muscatine 63, Davenport, West 36

    New Hampton 61, Crestwood, Cresco 46

    Newell-Fonda 67, PAC-LM 47

    Nodaway Valley 79, Lenox 41

    North Butler, Greene 54, Rockford 20

    North Fayette Valley 50, West Central, Maynard 33

    North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51, Eagle Grove 28

    North Linn, Troy Mills 75, Calamus-Wheatland 31

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 70, Belle Plaine 15

    North Polk, Alleman 67, Bondurant Farrar 30

    North Union 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30

    Oelwein 63, Jesup 60

    Okoboji, Milford 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 61

    Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 22

    Oskaloosa 47, Newton 33

    Pleasant Valley 66, Central Clinton, DeWitt 29

    Saint Ansgar 54, Newman Catholic, Mason City 51

    Saydel 40, Greene County 33

    Seymour 36, Lamoni 28

    Sheldon 46, Boyden-Hull 37

    Shenandoah 59, Glenwood 42

    Sibley-Ocheyedan 57, Sioux Center 51

    Solon 36, Benton Community 35

    South Hamilton, Jewell 53, PCM, Monroe 48

    South Winneshiek, Calmar 33, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 28

    Stanton 66, Hamburg 18

    Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Kee, Lansing 29

    Underwood 41, Treynor 38

    Unity Christian 69, St. Mary’s, Remsen 51

    Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Marion 45

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Union Community, LaPorte City 37

    Washington 62, Fairfield 33

    Waterloo, West 62, Iowa City High 27

    Waukon 61, Charles City 24

    West Fork, Sheffield 59, Nashua-Plainfield 27

    West Marshall, State Center 52, Roland-Story, Story City 41

    West Sioux 53, Trinity Christian High School 50

    Westwood, Sloan 59, Ridge View 34

    Winfield-Mount Union 70, Lone Tree 29

    Winterset 38, ADM, Adel 25

    Woodbury Central, Moville 48, Siouxland Christian 29

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.

    Sioux City, North vs. Western Christian, ppd. to Jan 19th.

    ___

