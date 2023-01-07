Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 30, Tri-Center, Neola 24
AGWSR, Ackley 45, South Hardin 41
Alburnett 44, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 33
Algona 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 21
Alta-Aurelia 68, Southeast Valley 55
Ankeny 79, Urbandale 42
Ankeny Christian Academy 52, Diagonal 37
Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 49
Assumption, Davenport 51, Bettendorf 48
Atlantic 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 24
Bishop Garrigan 88, West Hancock, Britt 23
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Harrisburg, S.D. 40
Burlington Notre Dame 64, New London 33
Carlisle 57, Carroll 52
Cedar Falls 53, Linn-Mar, Marion 45
Center Point-Urbana 45, Monticello 39
Central City 61, Easton Valley 52
Central Elkader 63, MFL-Mar-Mac 45
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 27
Collins-Maxwell 34, Waterloo Christian School 31
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39, Hillcrest Academy 18
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35, Nebraska City, Neb. 22
Creston 57, Denison-Schleswig 49
Dallas Center-Grimes 52, Indianola 41
Decorah 60, Waverly-Shell Rock 48
Des Moines, Lincoln 53, Ottumwa 43
Des Moines, North 57, Des Moines, East 28
Dike-New Hartford 61, Aplington-Parkersburg 28
East Buchanan, Winthrop 67, North Cedar, Stanwood 31
East Mills 54, Sidney 51
East Union, Afton 47, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40
Emmetsburg 40, East Sac County 27
Epworth, Western Dubuque 69, Cedar Rapids, Washington 58
Forest City 48, Lake Mills 44
Galesburg Christian High School, Ill. 49, Morning Star 27
Gilbert 60, Boone 26
Glidden-Ralston 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 53
Grundy Center 44, BCLUW, Conrad 18
Hinton 69, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35
Holy Trinity 36, Central Lee, Donnellson 29
Hudson 60, Denver 56
Humboldt 58, Webster City 40
Independence 59, South Tama County, Tama 23
Interstate 35,Truro 49, Pleasantville 47
Knoxville 36, Albia 34
Lewis Central 57, Clarinda 31
Logan-Magnolia 54, Riverside, Oakland 27
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39, Lisbon 29
Mason City 68, Fort Dodge 43
Melcher-Dallas 64, Orient-Macksburg 39
Montezuma 45, English Valleys, North English 40
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 60, Moulton-Udell 24
Muscatine 63, Davenport, West 36
New Hampton 61, Crestwood, Cresco 46
Newell-Fonda 67, PAC-LM 47
Nodaway Valley 79, Lenox 41
North Butler, Greene 54, Rockford 20
North Fayette Valley 50, West Central, Maynard 33
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51, Eagle Grove 28
North Linn, Troy Mills 75, Calamus-Wheatland 31
North Mahaska, New Sharon 70, Belle Plaine 15
North Polk, Alleman 67, Bondurant Farrar 30
North Union 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30
Oelwein 63, Jesup 60
Okoboji, Milford 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 61
Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 22
Oskaloosa 47, Newton 33
Pleasant Valley 66, Central Clinton, DeWitt 29
Saint Ansgar 54, Newman Catholic, Mason City 51
Saydel 40, Greene County 33
Seymour 36, Lamoni 28
Sheldon 46, Boyden-Hull 37
Shenandoah 59, Glenwood 42
Sibley-Ocheyedan 57, Sioux Center 51
Solon 36, Benton Community 35
South Hamilton, Jewell 53, PCM, Monroe 48
South Winneshiek, Calmar 33, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 28
Stanton 66, Hamburg 18
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Kee, Lansing 29
Underwood 41, Treynor 38
Unity Christian 69, St. Mary’s, Remsen 51
Vinton-Shellsburg 54, Marion 45
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, Union Community, LaPorte City 37
Washington 62, Fairfield 33
Waterloo, West 62, Iowa City High 27
Waukon 61, Charles City 24
West Fork, Sheffield 59, Nashua-Plainfield 27
West Marshall, State Center 52, Roland-Story, Story City 41
West Sioux 53, Trinity Christian High School 50
Westwood, Sloan 59, Ridge View 34
Winfield-Mount Union 70, Lone Tree 29
Winterset 38, ADM, Adel 25
Woodbury Central, Moville 48, Siouxland Christian 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.
Sioux City, North vs. Western Christian, ppd. to Jan 19th.
___
