AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dexter Regional 52, Searsport District 40

Falmouth 51, Greely 37

Fort Kent Community 59, Hodgdon 35

Fryeburg Academy 53, Lake Region 35

Gorham 65, South Portland 55

Gray-New Gloucester 75, Brunswick 70, OT

Kennebunk 73, Wells 58

Leavitt Area 55, Yarmouth 51

Lincoln Academy 64, Waterville Senior 44

Marshwood 53, York 37

Messalonskee 62, Camden Hills Regional 52

Mount View 73, Medomak Valley 69

Noble 78, Scarborough 59

Nokomis Regional 52, Gardiner Area 37

Oceanside (Coop) 75, Maine Central Institute 52

Old Orchard Beach 86, Maranacook Community 70

Orono 68, Mount Desert Island 54

Piscataquis Community 36, Greenville 30

Poland Regional/Whittier 62, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 61

Rangeley Lakes Regional 84, Groton, Mass. 37

Richmond 70, Sacopee Valley 43

Sanford 52, Bonny Eagle 45

Skowhegan Area 72, Cony 68

South Aroostook Community 74, Washburn District 26

Thornton Academy 55, Portland 43

Waynflete 59, Seacoast Christian School 25

Westbrook 47, Morse 33

Winslow 82, Belfast Area 36

Wisdom 65, East Grand (GHC) 43

Woodland 55, Jonesport-Beals 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.