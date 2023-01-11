Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dexter Regional 52, Searsport District 40
Falmouth 51, Greely 37
Fort Kent Community 59, Hodgdon 35
Fryeburg Academy 53, Lake Region 35
Gorham 65, South Portland 55
Gray-New Gloucester 75, Brunswick 70, OT
Kennebunk 73, Wells 58
Leavitt Area 55, Yarmouth 51
Lincoln Academy 64, Waterville Senior 44
Marshwood 53, York 37
Messalonskee 62, Camden Hills Regional 52
Mount View 73, Medomak Valley 69
Noble 78, Scarborough 59
Nokomis Regional 52, Gardiner Area 37
Oceanside (Coop) 75, Maine Central Institute 52
Old Orchard Beach 86, Maranacook Community 70
Orono 68, Mount Desert Island 54
Piscataquis Community 36, Greenville 30
Poland Regional/Whittier 62, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 61
Rangeley Lakes Regional 84, Groton, Mass. 37
Richmond 70, Sacopee Valley 43
Sanford 52, Bonny Eagle 45
Skowhegan Area 72, Cony 68
South Aroostook Community 74, Washburn District 26
Thornton Academy 55, Portland 43
Waynflete 59, Seacoast Christian School 25
Westbrook 47, Morse 33
Winslow 82, Belfast Area 36
Wisdom 65, East Grand (GHC) 43
Woodland 55, Jonesport-Beals 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/