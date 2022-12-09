AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Collins-Maxwell 44, Ankeny Christian Academy 37

Durant-Bennett 72, North Cedar, Stanwood 40

Falls City Sacred Heart, Neb. 51, Sidney 36

Fremont Mills, Tabor 39, East Atchison, Mo. 24

Lake Mills 55, West Hancock, Britt 49

Martensdale-St. Marys 68, Southwest Valley 30

Melcher-Dallas 35, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 34

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Rockford 21

Oelwein 64, Dunkerton 43

Pella Christian 43, Van Meter 41

Regina, Iowa City 47, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 46

Saint Ansgar 52, Central Springs 44

South Hamilton, Jewell 65, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 24

Springville 53, Lisbon 51

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Clear Lake 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Siouxland Community Christian vs. Tri County Northeast, Neb., ppd.

___

