Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends 38, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 34
Academy Park 49, Chester 46
Altoona 50, Chambersburg 35
Archbishop Wood 76, Archbishop Ryan 15
Austin 43, Smethport 38
Bayard Rustin High School 65, Oxford 39
Bellefonte 59, Philipsburg-Osceola 32
Bellwood-Antis 72, Mount Union 36
Bethlehem Center 58, Jefferson-Morgan 37
Bishop Shanahan 49, Downingtown East 33
Blue Mountain 49, Pottsville 24
Boyertown 46, Pottstown 15
Brentwood 54, Sto-Rox 42
Camp Hill 41, East Pennsboro 40
Camp Hill Trinity 40, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 38
Cedar Cliff 38, Red Land 16
Central Bucks East 62, Harry S. Truman 36
Central Bucks West 32, Bensalem 31
Central Columbia 45, Montoursville 20
Central Dauphin 35, Carlisle 24
Conestoga 47, Radnor 23
Conestoga Christian 56, Alliance Christian 33
Connellsville 64, Southmoreland 25
Coudersport 54, Galeton 25
Council Rock South 56, Central Bucks South 52
Delaware County Christian School 52, Collegium Charter School 38
Delone 65, Bermudian Springs 43
ELCO 38, Cocalico 31
Faith Christian Academy 39, The Christian Academy 36
Fox Chapel 60, Elizabeth Forward 50
Friends Central 58, George School 33
Germantown Academy 48, Notre Dame 43
Gwynedd Mercy 49, Mount St. Joseph 34
Hatboro-Horsham 56, Springfield Montco 37
Huntingdon 54, Clearfield 32
Juniata Valley 50, Glendale 48
Lancaster Catholic 57, Northern Lebanon 21
Lebanon 63, Penn Manor 30
Lewisburg 48, Central Mountain 38
Linville Hill 63, High Point 48
Lititz Christian 39, Lancaster Christian 22
MAST Charter 65, Bristol 32
Manheim Central 42, Solanco 34
Marian Catholic 86, Pottsville Nativity 24
McKeesport 71, Thomas Jefferson 47
Methacton 69, Upper Perkiomen 23
Middletown 41, Susquehanna Township 35
Mount Calvary 62, Harrisburg Christian 34
Muncy 36, Sullivan County 14
Neshaminy 49, Pennridge 39
New Hope-Solebury High School 57, Abington 36
North Allegheny 64, Butler 47
North Clarion 53, Cranberry 18
North Schuylkill 66, Jim Thorpe 32
Northeastern 45, Susquehannock 36
Oakland Catholic 61, Penn-Trafford 43
Owen J Roberts 50, Upper Merion 32
Panther Valley 61, Tamaqua 46
Penn Hills 43, Plum 42
Penn Treaty 45, Kensington 23
Penn Wood 41, Interboro 31
Pequea Valley 39, Annville-Cleona 25
Perkiomen Valley 73, Phoenixville 26
Pittsburgh Obama 58, Brashear 21
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Lower Moreland 40
Port Allegany 41, Cameron County 29
Portersville Christian 35, Lincoln High School 34
Quakertown 46, William Tennent 41
Red Lion 50, South Western 21
Redbank Valley 75, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 8
Renaissance Academy 31, Calvary Christian 29
Ridgway 45, Brockway 31
Ridley 48, Harriton 42
Shamokin 54, Milton 29
Shikellamy 41, Selinsgrove 22
Souderton 25, Pennsbury 18
South Williamsport 67, Columbia-Montour 3
Spring-Ford 61, Pottsgrove 19
Springfield 39, Garnet Valley 33
St. Marys 35, Dubois 28
Sun Valley 64, Chichester 16
Taylor Allderdice 63, Perry Traditional Academy 49
Tussey Mountain 59, McConnellsburg High School 34
Tyrone 53, Bald Eagle Area 30
Union 40, Clarion-Limestone 27
Unionville 59, Kennett 44
Upper Moreland 28, Upper Dublin 26
Villa Maria 48, Merion Mercy 28
Westinghouse 38, Carrick 17
Williamsburg 72, Moshannon Valley 14
Wissahickon 53, Cheltenham 51
Woodland Hills 61, Kiski Area 48
York Country Day 27, Antietam 14
York Suburban 47, Eastern York 35
