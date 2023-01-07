AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 49, Preston 34

Cross Lanes Christian 45, Hannan 18

East Fairmont 86, Fairmont Senior 45

Greenbrier West 49, River View 38

James Monroe 76, Pocahontas County 23

Lewis County 54, Lincoln 36

North Marion 63, Elkins 42

Poca 49, Herbert Hoover 43

Princeton 53, Capital 19

Roane County 47, Wirt County 21

Robert C. Byrd 51, Lincoln County 32

St. Marys 56, Parkersburg Catholic 38

Tucker County 54, Gilmer County 40

Tug Valley 53, Calhoun County 29

University 62, PikeView 36

Wahama 64, Van 14

Wayne 60, Ripley 27

Wheeling Park 66, Huntington 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

