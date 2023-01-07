Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 49, Preston 34
Cross Lanes Christian 45, Hannan 18
East Fairmont 86, Fairmont Senior 45
Greenbrier West 49, River View 38
James Monroe 76, Pocahontas County 23
Lewis County 54, Lincoln 36
North Marion 63, Elkins 42
Poca 49, Herbert Hoover 43
Princeton 53, Capital 19
Roane County 47, Wirt County 21
Robert C. Byrd 51, Lincoln County 32
St. Marys 56, Parkersburg Catholic 38
Tucker County 54, Gilmer County 40
Tug Valley 53, Calhoun County 29
University 62, PikeView 36
Wahama 64, Van 14
Wayne 60, Ripley 27
Wheeling Park 66, Huntington 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/