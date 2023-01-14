AP NEWS
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 58, Salina South 28

Andover Central 54, Arkansas City 34

Berean Academy 50, Bennington 30

Burlington 67, Eureka 20

Burrton 43, Oxford 41

Canton-Galva 66, Goessel 41

Cheney 58, Kingman 27

Circle 38, Buhler 37

Clay Center 45, Abilene 31

Clearwater 53, Wichita Collegiate 14

Colby 57, Ulysses 11

Columbus 52, Baxter Springs 29

Dodge City 32, Liberal 29

Douglass 40, Belle Plaine 33

Emporia 56, Junction City 24

Eureka 74, Burlington 47

Fairfield 39, Pratt Skyline 29

Fort Scott 44, Coffeyville 35

Frontenac 69, Girard 52

Garden Plain 55, Medicine Lodge 26

Goddard-Eisenhower 39, Goddard 24

Golden Plains 49, Logan/Palco 4

Haven 56, Nickerson 52, 2OT

Herington 42, Solomon 39

Heritage Christian 47, Cair Paravel 19

Hesston 59, Lyons 39

Highland Park 96, KC Harmon 18

Hillsboro 48, Pratt 47, 2OT

Hodgeman County 58, Ingalls 36

Holcomb 73, Scott City 55

Hutchinson 45, Great Bend 32

Hutchinson Trinity 43, Chaparral 39

Inman 53, Marion 23

Jefferson North 68, Jackson Heights 49

KC Piper 55, Topeka West 45

Lakeside 55, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 20

Lawrence 59, Mill Valley 15

Little River 55, Rural Vista 23

Macksville 38, Ellinwood 32

Maize South 68, Wichita Campus 19

McPherson 60, Mulvane 30

Minneapolis 43, Beloit 41

    • Mission Valley 54, Chase County 49

    Nemaha Central 58, Royal Valley 39

    Newton 34, Maize 25

    Osage City 65, West Franklin 39

    Phillipsburg 57, Norton 27

    Pike Valley 34, Tescott 19

    Remington 42, Moundridge 31

    Reno County 29, Flint Hills Christian 26

    Riley County 48, Silver Lake 47, 3OT

    Riverside 40, Holton 25

    Riverton 54, Galena 41

    Rock Creek 60, Wabaunsee 22

    Rock Hills 47, Lincoln 30

    Rose Hill 34, El Dorado 25

    Sabetha 48, Perry-Lecompton 21

    Santa Fe Trail 49, Anderson County 31

    Sedgwick 37, Ell-Saline 35

    Smith Center 56, Republic County 39

    Smoky Valley 50, Larned 44

    South Barber 41, Cunningham 19

    St. Francis 46, Dighton 23

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 67, Natoma 36

    St. Mary’s 51, Rossville 47

    Thunder Ridge 49, Chase 14

    Topeka 60, Topeka Hayden 25

    Topeka Seaman 30, Shawnee Heights 27

    Trego 61, Oakley 43

    Wallace County 50, Quinter 29

    Wamego 83, Marysville 25

    Washburn Rural 48, Manhattan 32

    Wellington 44, Andale 34

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 56, Wichita North 16

    Wichita Classical 45, Central Christian 31

    Wichita Independent 57, Conway Springs 41

    Wichita Northwest 58, Kapaun Mount Carmel 54

    Wichita Trinity 43, Chaparral 39

