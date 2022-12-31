Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cyprus 63, Lone Peak 60
Davis 57, Simi Valley, Calif. 50
Lehi 50, Westchester, Calif. 44
Ogden 63, Providence Hall 44
Orem 92, Weber 81
Peoria Sunrise Mountain, Ariz. 61, Salem Hills 58
Piute 58, North Sevier 49
Real Salt Lake 76, Dixie 52
Rich County 61, North Summit 54
Richfield 57, Kanab 47
Springville 75, Mountain View 72
Sugar-Salem, Idaho 68, Stansbury 62
Syracuse 46, Preston, Idaho 45
Wayne 47, Altamont 39
Woods Cross 66, Clearfield 32
Eagle Holiday Shootout=
Grantsville 64, Maple Mountain 62
Morgan 52, Timpanogos 44
Riverton Holiday Tournament=
Cottonwood 56, Roy 39
Judge Memorial 53, Kearns 50
Riverton 64, Elko, Nev. 26
Smithfield Classic=
UMA-Riverdale 78, Milford 39
Wendover 61, Beaver 54
Steve Hodson Cancer Classic=
Desert Hills 80, Parowan 60
Millard 62, San Juan Blanding 58
Panguitch 70, Canyon View 67
South Sevier 75, Hurricane 70
Utah Autism Holiday Classic=
Brighton 64, Layton Christian Academy 57
Highland 57, Hillcrest 54
Olympus 84, Viewmont 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/