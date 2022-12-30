AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Fork 45, Snake River, Idaho 42

Box Elder 36, Roy 13

Copper Hills 42, Woods Cross 39

Davis 53, Viewmont 44

Duchesne 56, Hillcrest 6

Farmington 71, Cyprus 19

Fremont 59, Sky View 56, OT

Grantsville 64, Parowan 35

Green Canyon 73, Preston, Idaho 20

Juab 60, Gunnison Valley 21

Mountain Crest 43, Clearfield 35

Olympus 59, Mountain Ridge 52

Richfield 68, Pine View 46

Ridgeline 51, Madison, Idaho 35

Spanish Fork 53, Grantsville 27

Valley 58, Fredonia, Ariz. 29

East Idaho Holiday Shootout=

Lehi 52, Elko, Nev. 51

Steve Hodson Cancer Classic=

Canyon View 58, South Sevier 49

Summit Academy Tournament=

Draper APA 59, Summit Academy 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.