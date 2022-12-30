Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Fork 45, Snake River, Idaho 42
Box Elder 36, Roy 13
Copper Hills 42, Woods Cross 39
Davis 53, Viewmont 44
Duchesne 56, Hillcrest 6
Farmington 71, Cyprus 19
Fremont 59, Sky View 56, OT
Grantsville 64, Parowan 35
Green Canyon 73, Preston, Idaho 20
Juab 60, Gunnison Valley 21
Mountain Crest 43, Clearfield 35
Olympus 59, Mountain Ridge 52
Richfield 68, Pine View 46
Ridgeline 51, Madison, Idaho 35
Spanish Fork 53, Grantsville 27
Valley 58, Fredonia, Ariz. 29
East Idaho Holiday Shootout=
Lehi 52, Elko, Nev. 51
Steve Hodson Cancer Classic=
Canyon View 58, South Sevier 49
Summit Academy Tournament=
Draper APA 59, Summit Academy 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/