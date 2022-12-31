AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly, Idaho 50, Lehi 41

Bountiful 63, Layton 29

Emery 47, Pine View 33

Herriman 64, Corner Canyon 51

Mountain Ridge 73, Kearns 29

North Summit 52, Rich County 39

Northridge 49, Syracuse 46

Pleasant Grove 63, Bingham 55

Richfield 60, Snow Canyon 53

Ridgeline 66, Skyline, Idaho 49

Rigby, Idaho 49, American Fork 40

West Jordan 51, Weber 35

Westlake 61, Taylorsville 35

South Mountain Holiday Classic=

Draper APA 57, Granger 38

West 56, Provo 44

Steve Hodson Cancer Classic=

Canyon View 62, Providence Hall 33

Grantsville 65, South Sevier 41

Spanish Fork 64, San Juan Blanding 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

