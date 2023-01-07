AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 67, Scio 18

Ashland 54, Thurston 51

Astoria 79, Scappoose 73, 2OT

Baker 75, Madras 57

Banks 61, Corbett 31

Barlow 77, Sherwood 53

Beaverton 56, Central Catholic 38

Camas Valley 53, Glendale 39

Cascade Christian 68, Brookings-Harbor 29

Clackamas 77, McMinnville 52

Condon 52, Sherman 47

Coquille 67, Sutherlin 52

Crater 61, Springfield 44

Creswell 65, La Pine 35

Crosshill Christian 51, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 40

Crosspoint Christian 53, Prospect 35

Days Creek 61, Powers 27

East Linn Christian 52, Central Linn 51

Elkton 55, New Hope Christian 27

Faith Bible 52, Clatskanie 37

Forest Grove 71, Reynolds 42

Four Rivers Community School 61, Long Creek 10

Gold Beach 79, Illinois Valley 61

Harrisburg 43, Elmira 38

Hermiston 71, Pasco, Wash. 21

Hood River 70, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 68, OT

Imbler 37, Cove 35

Junction City 60, Hidden Valley 32

Kennedy 62, Colton 26

Knappa 66, Mannahouse Christian 55

La Salle 41, Oregon City 39

Lakeview 83, Rogue River 56

Monroe 51, Lowell 48

Monument/Dayville 50, Gilchrist 32

Myrtle Point 77, Yoncalla 33

Nestucca 75, Gaston 59

North Douglas 84, Pacific 16

North Eugene 74, Eagle Point 41

North Medford 43, Lakeridge 38

Oakland 47, Bandon 35

Parkrose 71, Canby 52

    • Pendleton 62, Ontario 48

    Pilot Rock 88, Echo 75

    Pleasant Hill 58, Sweet Home 56, OT

    Portland Christian 51, Vernonia 50

    Putnam 60, Hillsboro 44

    Regis 91, Gervais 64

    Riverdale 64, Neah-Kah-Nie 32

    Sandy 82, Newberg 57

    Santiam 53, Culver 15

    Santiam Christian 60, Taft 35

    Seaside 62, St. Helens 35

    Sheridan 62, Jefferson 53

    Sisters 43, Siuslaw 29

    South Umpqua 73, Glide 28

    South Wasco County 61, Dufur 46

    Southridge 68, Liberty 41

    St. Mary’s 60, North Valley 54

    St. Paul 65, C.S. Lewis 12

    Stayton 71, Gladstone 46

    Sunset 60, South Salem 53

    Tigard 78, Century 51

    Toledo 71, Oakridge 50

    Trinity Lutheran 67, Central Christian 31

    Tualatin 90, Westview 82

    Umpqua Valley Christian 69, Riddle 27

    Union 59, Elgin 22

    Vale 53, McLoughlin 39

    Waldport 44, Reedsport 38

    West Linn 67, Jesuit 53

    Western Christian High School 53, Blanchet Catholic 47

    Weston-McEwen 72, Ione/Arlington 51

    Wilsonville 59, Centennial 31

    Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=

    Cottage Grove 62, Phoenix 61

    Henley 49, Marist 48

    Marshfield 53, Klamath 47

    Mazama 59, North Bend 45

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

