Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica 30, N. Vermillion 27

Austin 37, Henryville 28

Bedford N. Lawrence 81, Columbus East 60

Bethany Christian 53, S. Bend Career Academy 21

Bloomington North 55, Mitchell 40

Blue River 60, Union (Modoc) 28

Boone Grove 66, Calumet 31

Cannelton 48, Frederick Fraize, Ky. 18

Carroll (Flora) 61, McCutcheon 36

Cascade 46, Northview 43

Charlestown 52, Eastern (Pekin) 38

Columbia City 73, Wawasee 37

Columbus Christian 37, Medora 26

Connersville 49, Richmond 28

Corydon 47, Forest Park 42

Floyd Central 46, Borden 42, OT

Fountain Central 30, Covington 22

Ft. Wayne Luers 61, New Haven 37

Ft. Wayne Northrop 78, Ft. Wayne South 33

Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, E. Noble 30

Goshen 61, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 33

Greencastle 81, N. Montgomery 31

Hamilton Hts. 41, Western 31

Heritage Hills 55, N. Posey 40

Indpls Roncalli 57, Guerin Catholic 24

Indpls Shortridge 59, Horizon Christian 18

Jac-Cen-Del 55, Lawrenceburg 53

Jennings Co. 61, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 50

Lafayette Catholic 48, W. Lafayette 39

Lafayette Harrison 42, Kokomo 35

Lakewood Park 59, Clinton Christian 7

Lanesville 59, Trinity Lutheran 30

Lapel 43, Blackford 37

Madison-Grant 62, Taylor 24

Mishawaka Marian 59, S. Bend Adams 50

Monrovia 54, Edgewood 42

N. Central (Farmersburg) 57, Sullivan 52

    • N. Decatur 53, Morristown 25

    N. Judson 31, LaVille 23

    Noblesville 62, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 37

    Parke Heritage 65, S. Vermillion 6

    Peru 65, Manchester 56

    Pioneer 54, Maconaquah 50

    Providence 51, New Washington 49

    Riverton Parke 40, S. Putnam 25

    Rossville 37, Frankfort 26

    S. Bend Clay 39, Elkhart Christian 25

    S. Spencer 53, Boonville 45

    Scottsburg 51, Paoli 41

    Shakamak 46, N. Daviess 37

    Shelbyville 55, Rushville 42

    South Vigo 46, Martinsville 39

    Tipton 53, Eastern (Greentown) 32

    Tri-County 51, Seeger 42

    Triton 50, Winamac 29

    Triton Central 58, New Palestine 46

    Twin Lakes 45, Culver Academy 31

    Valparaiso 55, Elkhart 43

    W. Vigo 38, Cloverdale 34

    Washington Twp. 54, Morgan Twp. 48

    Western Boone 61, Crawfordsville 33

    Whiteland 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 38

    Zionsville 55, Indpls N. Central 44

    Allen County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Jay Co. 74, Heritage 20

    S. Adams 50, Adams Central 48

    Woodlan 44, Bluffton 29

    Delaware County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Cowan 38, Wes-Del 16

    Wapahani 45, Yorktown 40

    Indianapolis City Tournament=

    Quarterfinal=

    Indpls Attucks 46, Heritage Christian 42

    Indpls Cathedral 73, Indpls Scecina 29

    Indpls Chatard 80, Indpls Tech 55

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43, Covenant Christian 32

    Northeast Corner Tournament=

    First Round=

    Eastside 61, Churubusco 23

    Fairfield 69, Prairie Hts. 19

    Garrett 49, Fremont 24

    Lakeland 71, Hamilton 14

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

