Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica 30, N. Vermillion 27
Austin 37, Henryville 28
Bedford N. Lawrence 81, Columbus East 60
Bethany Christian 53, S. Bend Career Academy 21
Bloomington North 55, Mitchell 40
Blue River 60, Union (Modoc) 28
Boone Grove 66, Calumet 31
Cannelton 48, Frederick Fraize, Ky. 18
Carroll (Flora) 61, McCutcheon 36
Cascade 46, Northview 43
Charlestown 52, Eastern (Pekin) 38
Columbia City 73, Wawasee 37
Columbus Christian 37, Medora 26
Connersville 49, Richmond 28
Corydon 47, Forest Park 42
Floyd Central 46, Borden 42, OT
Fountain Central 30, Covington 22
Ft. Wayne Luers 61, New Haven 37
Ft. Wayne Northrop 78, Ft. Wayne South 33
Ft. Wayne Wayne 60, E. Noble 30
Goshen 61, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 33
Greencastle 81, N. Montgomery 31
Hamilton Hts. 41, Western 31
Heritage Hills 55, N. Posey 40
Indpls Roncalli 57, Guerin Catholic 24
Indpls Shortridge 59, Horizon Christian 18
Jac-Cen-Del 55, Lawrenceburg 53
Jennings Co. 61, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 50
Lafayette Catholic 48, W. Lafayette 39
Lafayette Harrison 42, Kokomo 35
Lakewood Park 59, Clinton Christian 7
Lanesville 59, Trinity Lutheran 30
Lapel 43, Blackford 37
Madison-Grant 62, Taylor 24
Mishawaka Marian 59, S. Bend Adams 50
Monrovia 54, Edgewood 42
N. Central (Farmersburg) 57, Sullivan 52
N. Decatur 53, Morristown 25
N. Judson 31, LaVille 23
Noblesville 62, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 37
Parke Heritage 65, S. Vermillion 6
Peru 65, Manchester 56
Pioneer 54, Maconaquah 50
Providence 51, New Washington 49
Riverton Parke 40, S. Putnam 25
Rossville 37, Frankfort 26
S. Bend Clay 39, Elkhart Christian 25
S. Spencer 53, Boonville 45
Scottsburg 51, Paoli 41
Shakamak 46, N. Daviess 37
Shelbyville 55, Rushville 42
South Vigo 46, Martinsville 39
Tipton 53, Eastern (Greentown) 32
Tri-County 51, Seeger 42
Triton 50, Winamac 29
Triton Central 58, New Palestine 46
Twin Lakes 45, Culver Academy 31
Valparaiso 55, Elkhart 43
W. Vigo 38, Cloverdale 34
Washington Twp. 54, Morgan Twp. 48
Western Boone 61, Crawfordsville 33
Whiteland 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 38
Zionsville 55, Indpls N. Central 44
Allen County Tournament=
First Round=
Jay Co. 74, Heritage 20
S. Adams 50, Adams Central 48
Woodlan 44, Bluffton 29
Delaware County Tournament=
First Round=
Cowan 38, Wes-Del 16
Wapahani 45, Yorktown 40
Indianapolis City Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Indpls Attucks 46, Heritage Christian 42
Indpls Cathedral 73, Indpls Scecina 29
Indpls Chatard 80, Indpls Tech 55
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43, Covenant Christian 32
Northeast Corner Tournament=
First Round=
Eastside 61, Churubusco 23
Fairfield 69, Prairie Hts. 19
Garrett 49, Fremont 24
Lakeland 71, Hamilton 14
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/